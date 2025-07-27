The Anambra State Government, in collaboration with security agencies, has again raided a baby-making factory previously shut down in February 2024.

The facility, operating under the guise of Mother and Child Hospital and Maternity in Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area, was linked to Odili Ossai, a self-proclaimed doctor from Delta State.

The February 2024 raid led to the rescue of no fewer than six pregnant teenagers, while the alleged owner of the facility, Odili Ossai, a self-acclaimed doctor from Delta State, was declared to be on the run.

Latest raid follows months of surveillance

Speaking to journalists about the outcome of Saturday’s follow-up operation, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, said the latest raid was the result of months of surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Obidike explained that the raid was conducted in collaboration with security agencies and officials of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra, also known as the OCHA Brigade.

According to him, the team stormed the hospital premises and arrested key members of the criminal network.

“The so-called hospital was found to be operating with a falsified license, owned by a self-acclaimed medical doctor, Odili Ossai, from Delta,” he said.

Victims held, exploited and forced into pregnancies

He added that authorities had confirmed that the syndicate was involved in the trafficking and exploitation of young girls, aged 15, 19, and 21.

“Many of the victims were reportedly held against their will and forced into pregnancies, with newborns sold to illegal adoption rings.

“Several teenage girls and infants were rescued during the raid and receiving comprehensive medical care and psychological support,” the commissioner said.

Obidike noted that relevant authorities have launched a full investigation, and the arrested suspects are expected to face charges ranging from human trafficking and unlawful detention to child exploitation.

He described the raid as a significant breakthrough in the state’s ongoing efforts to combat child trafficking, human rights abuses, and gender-based violence.

Crackdown on illegal health facilities intensifies

He reiterated the government’s firm commitment to shutting down illegal medical facilities to protect public health and uphold safety standards.

As part of these efforts, the state has strengthened the operations of the Health Facility Accreditation and Monitoring Unit, alongside the Anti-Quackery Taskforce, to identify and close unauthorized health centres.

The commissioner also urged residents to support the crackdown by reporting suspicious healthcare practices, warning that unlicensed and quack facilities would face legal action.

The government, he stressed, will not compromise on public safety, dignity, or the protection of vulnerable individuals in Anambra State.