BUA Cement Plc reported a pre-tax profit of N115.06 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, marking a staggering 510.65% increase compared to N18.8 billion recorded in the same period last year.

This strong quarterly performance pushed the company’s half-year pre-tax profit to N214.8 billion, a significant leap from N40.1 billion in the first half of 2024.

The surge in profitability was powered by the elimination of exchange losses and a solid jump in revenue, which rose to N289.4 billion in Q2, a 42.73% increase year-on-year.

For the half-year period, revenue rose to N580.3 billion, representing a 59.45% increase from N363.9 billion in the same period of 2024. Cement sales remained the sole contributor to this topline figure.

Meanwhile, the cost of sales edged up slightly to N142.1 billion in Q2, rising 2.60%, mainly due to increased manufacturing costs, energy expenses, and stock movement.

Still, gross profit nearly doubled, rising 129.32% to N147.3 billion, from N64.2 billion a year earlier.

Selling and distribution expenses also climbed, reaching N15.3 billion, up 65.31% from N9.3 billion.

Yet, this did not stop operating profit from hitting N126.3 billion in Q2, a 160.64% increase year-on-year.

Finance costs totaled N18.8 billion, mostly due to interest expenses. However, in a major turnaround, the company reversed a N29.9 billion exchange loss from Q2 2024 into a N1.6 billion gain, further boosting its bottom line.

On the balance sheet, total assets rose to N1.6 trillion as of June 2025, up from N1.5 trillion in December 2024. Retained earnings doubled, climbing 102.96% to N356.5 billion, reflecting the company’s solid earnings momentum.

Key Highlights (Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024): Revenue: N289.4 billion, +42.73% YoY

Cost of Sales: N142.1 billion, +2.60% YoY

Gross Profit: N147.3 billion, +129.32% YoY

Selling and Distribution Expenses: N15.3 billion, +65.31% YoY

Operating Profit: N126.3 billion, +160.64% YoY

Finance Costs: N18.8 billion, +213.52% YoY

Pre-tax Profit: N115.06 billion, +510.65% YoY

Retained Earnings: N356.5 billion, +102.96% YoY

As of market close on July 25, 2025, BUA Cement’s share price stood at N135 on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, reflecting a year-to-date gain of 45.16%.