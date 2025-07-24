Okomu Oil Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N34.841 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, representing an impressive 459% year-on-year (YoY) growth from the N6.236 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The company also exceeded its Q2 profit forecast by over 238%.

This performance pushed its pre-tax profit for the first half of the year to N67.053 billion.

The company’s improved performance continued to be driven by impressive top-line growth. In Q2 2025, revenue surged to N71.7 billion, representing a 128% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Notably, revenue growth outpaced the increase in the cost of sales. Local sales were the major driver, accounting for over 92% of total revenue.

On a year-to-date basis, revenue reached N129.834 billion, reflecting a robust 73% increase, while cost of sales rose by 41% to N42.9 billion.

This outperformance boosted gross profit and margins. In Q2, gross profit stood at over N44 billion, with the gross profit margin improving to 62%.

One of the standout improvements came from finance costs, which were significantly reduced to N547 million from N2.9 billion in the same quarter of 2024.

These costs—primarily due to foreign exchange revaluation losses—had previously weighed earnings but dropped sharply this quarter, allowing a greater share of revenue to flow through to profit.

On the balance sheet, total assets stood at N159.911 billion as of June 2025, reflecting a 36.63% increase over six months.

Retained earnings rose further to N76.693 billion, up from N53.957 billion in December 2024.

Key highlights for quarter ended June (2025 vs 2024)

Revenue: N71.724 billion, +127.51% YoY

Cost of Sales: N27.411 billion, +36.02% YoY

Gross Profit: N44.313 billion, +289.63% YoY

Net operating expenses: N8.946 billion, +56.73% YoY

Finance cost: N547 million, -81.34% YoY

Post-tax profit: N25.799 billion, +404.38% YoY

Total Assets: N159.911 billion, +36.63%

As of market close on July 23, 2025, shares of Okomu Oil were priced at N930 with a year-to-date performance of 109.46% on the Nigerian stock market.