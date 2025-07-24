The European Union has officially announced October 12, 2025, as the launch date for its long-awaited Entry/Exit System (EES), which will digitally track non-EU travellers entering and exiting the Schengen Area.

The EES is expected to modernize border controls by replacing the current system of manually stamping passports.

It will record biometric data and travel details of short-stay visitors from third countries, aiming to strengthen security and streamline border procedures across member states.

Meanwhile, the implementation of the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), initially scheduled to roll out in tandem with EES, has now been postponed to late 2026.

ETIAS will require visa-exempt travellers to apply for travel authorization prior to arrival.

The Entry/Exit System (EES) is set to replace manual passport stamping with a fully automated digital system for non-EU nationals entering or leaving the Schengen Area for short stays up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

The system will capture and store key traveller information, including names, passport details, biometric data (fingerprints and facial image), as well as the exact dates and locations of entry and exit.

The goal is to tighten border security, catch overstayers, and speed up processing for legitimate travellers.

EU to roll out entry/exit system in phases over 180 days

The European Union’s Entry/Exit System (EES) will be introduced gradually over a 180-day transition period, according to implementation plans.

Initial Phase: A limited number of border crossings will begin using the new system.

Progressive Expansion: Additional border points will be integrated into the system over time.

Full Deployment: By the end of the 180-day window, EES will be operational at all applicable entry and exit points across the Schengen Area.

The phased rollout will also include a gradual ramp-up in the collection of biometric data, including fingerprints and facial scans.

However, the exact start date for this transition remains unclear. Travellers are advised to stay updated as further details are released.

ETIAS: What travellers from visa-exempt countries need to know

The European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) is a new pre-screening travel authorization requirement for visitors from visa-exempt countries, similar to the U.S. ESTA or Canada’s eTA.

Once implemented, ETIAS will apply to non-EU nationals who do not need a visa to enter the Schengen Area. This includes travellers from the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Japan, and several other countries.

Key features of ETIAS include:

Mandatory authorization before travelling to Europe

A quick and simple online application process

Valid for three years or until the traveller’s passport expires

A fee of €7 for most applicants.

ETIAS delayed to late 2026 as EU awaits EES rollout

Originally scheduled to launch in 2025, the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) is now expected to go live in the final quarter of 2026.

The delay, announced by the European Council on March 5, 2025, is directly linked to setbacks in the implementation of the Entry/Exit System (EES), on which ETIAS depends on traveller data.

However, the proposed 2026 launch date is not yet official, as it still requires approval from the European Parliament.

ETIAS fee set to increase as EU plans buffer periods for smooth rollout

The European Union is expected to raise the ETIAS application fee from the originally planned €7 to approximately €20. EU officials have cited rising operational and administrative costs as the reason for the adjustment.

To ease the transition once ETIAS launches, the EU has proposed two key buffer periods:

Transitional Period (First 6 months): Travellers will be allowed to enter the EU without an ETIAS authorization, provided they meet all other entry requirements.

Grace Period (Following 6 months): First-time travellers can still enter without ETIAS, but repeat visitors will be required to present an approved ETIAS authorization.

These phased measures are aimed at helping travellers adapt to the new system while minimizing disruptions and delays at European airports during the initial rollout.