Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has secured a €5 million grant from the European Union’s Horizon Europe EDCTP3 programme to develop an AI-powered microscope for the diagnosis of parasitic diseases, including malaria, African trypanosomiasis, leishmaniasis, and filariasis.

The announcement was contained in a statement published on the university’s official website on Monday.

The project, titled MultiplexAI, aims to enhance early detection of parasitic infections in underserved and remote communities across Africa through artificial intelligence and smartphone-enabled tools.

According to the statement, ABU’s proposal was one of only four selected from 240 submissions under the Horizon Europe call themed “Innovative Digital Health Solutions for Sub-Saharan Africa.” It also marks the first time the institution is hosting a digital health project funded under the Horizon Europe framework.

“Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria, has made history by securing a prestigious €5 million grant from the European Union’s Horizon Europe EDCTP3 programme. The funding is to develop an AI-powered microscope for diagnosing parasitic diseases such as African trypanosomiasis, malaria, leishmaniasis, and filariasis—especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

“This groundbreaking project, named MultiplexAI, is one of only four selected out of 240 proposals under the theme “Innovative Digital Health Solutions for Sub-Saharan Africa,” the statement read in part.

The scientific lead of the project, Dr. Gloria Dada Chechet, a Reader in the Department of Biochemistry and a molecular parasitologist, will oversee the development under the Africa Centre of Excellence for Neglected Tropical Diseases and Forensic Biotechnology (ACENTDFB).

Dr. Chechet is known for her expertise in tropical disease diagnostics and has earned multiple international fellowships for her work in global health and women in science.

More insights

The AI-powered diagnostic tool will function using just a microscope, smartphone, and dedicated app, enabling community health workers to detect multiple parasitic infections on-site without the need for centralized labs.

The statement highlighted that this initiative aligns with Nigeria’s broader digital transformation agenda and could significantly improve health outcomes in hard-to-reach areas where conventional diagnostics are limited or unavailable.

ABU described the development as a “new benchmark for digital health innovation on the continent,” noting that it boosts the university’s global visibility and positions it among the leaders in AI-driven health research in Africa.

With funding from the European Union and the scientific leadership of Dr. Chechet, the MultiplexAI project represents a major step forward in combating neglected tropical diseases through low-cost, scalable technology.