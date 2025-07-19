Leading name in real estate investment, Sabreworks recently hosted its half-year retreat, honoring exceptional team members for their remarkable dedication and performance.

The event was both a celebration of excellence and a demonstration of Sabreworks’ commitment to rewarding hard work.

The event, which took place at Shoregate Hotel Conference Hall, Ikeja GRA, brought together the company’s top-performing realtors and staff for a day of celebration, networking and recognition.

The retreat was designed not only to reward exceptional achievements but also to inspire others to aim higher in their careers.

In a show of appreciation, top performers received life-changing prizes, including brand-new cars, all-expense-paid international trips, plasma TVs, generators, washing machines, and other luxury prizes. What made this recognition even more special was that winners were allowed to personally select rewards that aligned with their individual needs and aspirations.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Olusegun Phillips, MD/CEO of Sabreworks, stated:

“Our success at Sabreworks is built on the resilience, dedication, and excellence of our realtors. You are the driving force behind every milestone we achieve, and I appreciate you all for your unwavering commitment.”

“This retreat is a deliberate pause; a moment to reflect, realign and re-energize,” said Nasir Alexander Adams, Head of Business Development at Sabreworks. “We’ve made significant strides, from selling out our first Ibadan project to expanding into Lekki, Yaba, and Ikeja. But more importantly, we’ve built a structure where realtors can truly grow, with clear pathways, strong support, and real rewards. This isn’t just about property; it’s about building people while solving the housing deficit in Nigeria.”

Echoing this sentiment, Alice Zuma, AGM Relationship/ Realtor Management, applauded the winners and encouraged all team members to keep breaking new ground in her words:

“Your hard work continues to propel the company to greater heights. Let’s keep pushing boundaries together.”

Similarly, General Manager, Benedicta Oserei, expressed appreciation to God for the successful retreat and reiterated the company’s 2025 theme:

“Our theme this year, ‘Collaborate to Elevate.’ Reminds us that success is better achieved together. Sabreworks will continue to foster an environment where partnership, teamwork, and shared success drive growth.”

One of the most celebrated winners of the day, Agbaje Favour, who received an all-expense-paid international flight, expressed her gratitude and shared words of inspiration:

“I’m deeply thankful to the Management of Sabreworks for this amazing reward. This is proof that consistency and hard work bring results. To everyone out there, stay focused, put God first, and trust the process. Hard work truly pays off.”

In an interview, Arinola Atunishe, another award-winning realtor, described how Sabreworks has transformed his career and personal life:

“Joining Sabreworks was the best decision of my career. The company doesn’t just give you opportunities to grow; it pushes you to dream bigger. Winning this particular brand of car today is more than a reward, it is a perfect quality and a reminder that Sabreworks recognizes and values every effort we put in. This motivates me to keep aiming higher.”

Gift Osahremen in her words asked for a brand of car but Sabreworks surprised her by getting her a better brand. She was so overwhelmed by this act.

The retreat reaffirmed Sabreworks’ people-first philosophy, demonstrating that recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance remains central to the company’s success strategy, which underscores the company’s commitment to excellence, teamwork, and recognition, proving that when employees are valued, success naturally follows.

The MD, in his closing remark, reassured all realtors that there will always be an important and crucial place for them within her organization and reaffirmed that Sabreworks will continue to do its utmost best to be a “talk and do developer” for her “talk and do realtors.”