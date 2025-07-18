President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Muhammad Babangida as Chairman of the revamped Bank of Agriculture, alongside eight other new heads of federal government agencies.

The disclosure was contained in a statement released by the State House press on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Babangida, 53, is the son of former military president Ibrahim Babangida. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Public Relations and Business Communication from the European University in Montreux, Switzerland.

Babangida also completed Harvard Business School’s Executive Program on Corporate Governance in 2002, further strengthening his qualifications for the new leadership role.

More insights

The latest appointments included chairmen and directors-general of strategic institutions spanning education, energy, peacebuilding, trade, and regional development.

According to the statement, the new agency heads are expected to drive reforms, enhance transparency, and improve service delivery in their respective sectors.

Other appointees include:

Lydia Kalat Musa (Kaduna State) – Chairman, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA)

Jamilu Wada Aliyu (Kano State) – Chairman, National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC)

Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa (Kano State) – Chairman, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON)

Sanusi Musa, SAN (Kano State) – Chairman, Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR)

Prof. Al-Mustapha Alhaji Aliyu (Sokoto State) – Director-General, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA)

Sanusi Garba Rikiji (Zamfara State) – Director-General, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN)

Mrs Tomi Somefun (Oyo State) – Managing Director, National Hydro-Electric Power Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC)

Dr Abdulmumini Mohammed Aminu-Zaria (Kaduna State) – Executive Director, Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC)

The presidency noted that the appointments form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership across key institutions and ensure more robust policy implementation and coordination nationwide.