OpenAI has rolled out a new “agentic system” that allows ChatGPT to independently perform tasks from start to finish, using its own virtual computer.

According to the company, users of ChatGPT’s Pro, Plus, and Team tiers can activate the chatbot’s agentic capabilities starting from Thursday, July 17, 2025.

This capability means users can delegate real-world tasks such as checking their calendar and briefing them on meetings, planning and purchasing ingredients for a meal, or even analyzing business competitors and compiling slide decks—all without lifting a finger beyond the initial prompt.

A Virtual Assistant that does more than talk

While ChatGPT has long been known for its conversational prowess, the new agentic system elevates it from a passive assistant to an active task executor.

It combines three previously separate OpenAI tools—Operator, which could navigate and interact with websites; Deep Research, which could analyze and summarize information; and the original ChatGPT model—into a single, integrated system.

“ChatGPT now fluidly switches between reasoning and action. It can click, scroll, type, run code, conduct deep analysis, and deliver polished outputs like editable spreadsheets or slide decks,” OpenAI said in a press statement.

Users can now ask ChatGPT to create a detailed PowerPoint presentation based on online research, and it will not only analyze sources but also design the slides, complete with downloadable files.

OpenAI emphasized that user control and security remain paramount, as ChatGPT only takes consequential actions like logging into websites with user permission.

It added that users can also interrupt or take over tasks at any time. Another standout feature is ChatGPT’s ability to operate multiple tools simultaneously.

It can, for example, use an API to fetch calendar events, open a browser to verify real-time information, download and manipulate files using a terminal, and send updates to user’s phone once a task is completed.

What it means for work and daily life

This next evolution of ChatGPT signals a new era for AI-driven productivity. In professional settings, the assistant can automate time-consuming work like rearranging meetings, pulling financial data into reports, or building presentations.

On the personal front, it can handle everything from vacation planning to hosting dinner parties.

Importantly, the new system also supports connectors, allowing ChatGPT to integrate with apps like Gmail and GitHub.

This means the assistant can fetch emails, review code, or pull documents into its workflow, based on your command and oversight.

While Thursday’s release came as a big leap forward, OpenAI calls it “just the beginning.” The company said it plans to roll out further improvements to the agent’s intelligence, speed, and capabilities in the coming months.

AI agents, considered to be an evolution of an assistant, have been embraced across the tech world with large firms, including Microsoft, Salesforce, and Oracle, spending billions on the technology to boost productivity and make operations more cost-efficient.