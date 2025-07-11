It all began with a bold ask.

In early 2025, Nigerian business leader Aisha Maina walked into the office of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and simply said: “Come to Nigeria.”

He came, and not long after, she returned the gesture by chartering an entire Air Peace Boeing 777 and leading 120 Nigerians on a historic delegation across the Atlantic.

It was a private-sector power move that is rewriting the playbook of South–South cooperation.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Aisha Maina, the quietly relentless force behind Aquarian Consult and Aquarian Oil & Gas, is showing the world what happens when a private citizen decides that history deserves a sequel, and puts her own capital on the line to make it happen.

Grenada Awaits: What Comes After the Jet

Now, the next phase is about to unfold.

Later in July, Aisha joins former Nigerian Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Caribbean leaders, including Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, at ACTIF2025, Afreximbank’s flagship Africa–Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum.

She will speak not just as a delegate, but as a proven builder of the very infrastructure the Forum seeks to advance: trade routes, creative economy pipelines, and diaspora capital ecosystems.

“This is the time where the Global South needs to recognise itself, needs to trust itself, needs to set its own metrics,” she said.

Aisha’s upcoming presence is the next step in a layered rollout of private-sector diplomacy rooted in heritage, execution, and momentum.

Her team at Aquarian Consult is already laying plans for a Caribbean-based follow-up to AACIS25, a permanent strategic council, and a youth exchange pipeline, they said.

From Abuja to Basseterre: A Bridge in Motion

The story started in March, when Aisha hosted the Aquarian Consult Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS25) in Abuja. She managed to get senior Caribbean leaders on a plane. St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew and his cabinet came, including Minister Samal Duggins, who heads the Agriculture and Marine ministry.

Aisha told a room full of diplomats, investors, and policymakers, including former President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, why she founded the Aquarian Consult Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit.

“This summit was inspired by a speech that Afrexim’s President Oramah gave in the Bahamas, where he launched the concept of Global Africa,” she said.

“Which, to me, basically said: Every person of African ancestry, wherever you are in the world, is an African.”

That idea became her call to action; it spurred her to book a private charter, an Air Peace 777, to take a Nigerian delegation of entrepreneurs, creatives, investors, and youth leaders to St. Kitts and Nevis. It was the first time many had travelled to the Caribbean—not for vacation, but to build something that lasts.

“It is about creating structures, taking action, so that our shared story is no longer defined solely by the historical trauma of the Middle Passage,” Aisha said.

“The Caribbean is not a distant cousin of Africa,” she added. “It is part of our future. What we are building is a bridge grounded in trust.”

It was a first-of-its-kind reverse mission, and it landed.

The week was filled with closed-door policy labs, diaspora investment roundtables, youth innovation showcases, and cultural diplomacy. But more than anything, it signalled that the Africa–Caribbean relationship was entering a new chapter, one not dependent on donor conferences, but powered by belief and execution.

Why It Matters Now

ACTIF2025 comes at a volatile time. Geopolitical shifts, climate vulnerability, and global economic uncertainties have left many countries in the Global South seeking stronger, more equitable ties. Aisha sees this moment not as a crisis, but as an opportunity for self-definition.

“As long as we continue to seek validity outwardly, we risk remaining in a state of potential only,” she warned in March.

“The Global South needs to trust itself and set its own metrics.”

In a world where many leaders chase clout, Aisha Maina is choosing currency: of ideas, of vision, and of action. She’s demonstrating what it looks like when business, culture, and belief align in service of something bigger than self.

And sometimes, reaching means chartering a jet.