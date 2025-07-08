The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) kicked off the week on a positive note, soaring by 305.67 points to close at 121,295.33 on Monday, July 5th.

This marks a 0.25% rise from Friday’s close of 120,989.66, despite a slowdown in trading activity, with FIRSTHOLDCO gaining 9.8%.

Market volume dipped to 824 million shares, down from the 923 million recorded in the previous session.

Despite the lower volume, market capitalization rose to N76.5 trillion, up from N76.3 trillion, spread across 24,042 deals.

On the gainers’ chart, TRIPPLEG, ELLAHLAKES, UPDCREIT, and CADBURY, all posted the maximum daily gain of 10%, leading the day’s rally.

On the flip side, SUNUASSUR and RTBRISCOE topped the losers’ table, shedding 10% and 9.59% respectively.

In terms of activity, UNIVINSURE and FCMB stood out as the most traded stocks by volume, capturing strong investor interest.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 121,295.33

Previous ASI: 120,989.66

Day Change: +0.25%

Year-to-Date Performance: +17.85%

Volume Traded: 824.1 million shares

Market Cap: N76.5 trillion

Top 5 gainers

TRIPPLEG: Up 10.00% to N2.97

ELLAHLAKES: Up 10.00% to N8.91

UPDCREIT: Up 10.00% to N7.15

CADBURY: Up 10.00% to N53.35

REDSTAREX: Up 9.92% to N9.20

Top 5 losers

SUNUASSUR: Down 10.00% to N4.50

RTBRISCOE: Down 9.59% to N3.30

PRESTIGE: Down 9.09% to N1.20

UPDC: Down 8.23% to N4.35

BERGER: Down 7.58% to N30.50

Trading volume

UNIVINSURE led the volume chart with a strong 71.9 million shares traded.

FCMB followed with 61.3 million shares, sustaining strong investor demand.

JAPAULGOLD came next at 53.3 million shares, while ACCESSCORP and AIICO rounded out the top five with 42 million and 40.1 million shares respectively.

Trading value

On the value front, heavyweight stocks dominated:

Nigerian Breweries (NB) led with trades worth N2.3 billion.

ZENITHBANK followed at N1.4 billion, while NESTLE posted N1.2 billion in value.

GTCO recorded N1.02 billion, just ahead of ACCESSCORP’s N942.8 million.

SWOOTs & FUGAZ performance

Among the Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs):

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES gained 2.28%, while NIGERIAN BREWERIES rose 1.04%.

In the FUGAZ banking group:

FIRSTHOLD surged 9.8%, GTCO advanced 1.56%, UBA edged up 0.27%, ZENITHBANK added 0.09%

ACCESSCORP declined by 0.45%.

Market outlook

The ASI’s move above the 121,000-point mark suggests renewed momentum in the market, fueled by rallies in key mid and large-cap stocks.

With sentiment improving, investors may be positioning for further upside in the sessions ahead.