The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) and the U.S. Mission in Nigeria are partnering with Nigerian companies to meet the country’s protein gap.

According to a statement by the U.S. Soybean Export Council, the trade group hosted its signature “Nigeria: NOW” conference in Lagos this week, bringing together stakeholders across the government and private sectors, including poultry producers, nutritionists, and more.

It stated that participants dove into discussions about addressing Nigeria’s protein gap, trade, and economic growth.

Speaking at the event, Acting U.S. Consul General, Lagos, Nigeria, JoEllen Gorg emphasized, “The U.S. Soybean Export Council’s Nigeria: NOW conference marks a pivotal milestone in creating a pathway for mutual prosperity and shared economic success. By addressing Nigeria’s protein gap, fostering innovation, and promoting best practices, the U.S. Soy industry is helping to build a resilient agricultural sector in Nigeria, ensuring long-term food security and economic stability.”

Use of U.S soy in Nigeria

Gorg stated that the collaboration between USSEC and the US mission in Nigeria is critical in helping export-ready U.S. companies build business relationships with Nigerian agribusinesses and promote the use of U.S. soy in Nigeria’s feed and food industries.

She said, “We are enthusiastic about the opportunities arising from the collaboration between USSEC and the U.S. Mission in Nigeria. This partnership is crucial in helping export-ready U.S. companies build business relationships with Nigerian agribusinesses, training Nigerians in new agricultural practices, and promoting the use of U.S. soy in Nigeria’s feed and food industries.”

Participation by high-level Nigerian stakeholders, including former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Executive Governor of Oyo State, and Abisola Olusanya, Honorable Commissioner for Agriculture & Food System, Lagos State, emphasized the opportunity for greater collaboration between U.S. Soy and Nigeria.

Low protein consumption in Nigeria

USSEC stated that with a population of over 236 million and growing, Nigeria’s protein consumption per capita remains low at only 45.4 grams per person per day compared to the FAO’s minimum recommended intake of 60 grams. The global average is around 64 grams.

While Nigeria grows soybeans domestically, demand significantly outpaces supply. The USDA Foreign Agricultural Service estimated Nigeria’s local production at around 1.15 million metric tons for the marketing year (MY) 2023/24, with the animal feed sector accounting for the majority of its use.

As a result of the demand-supply mismatch this year, Nigeria imported 62,100 metric tons of soybeans from the U.S. after a pause of six years. This renewed access offers a promising opportunity for deeper collaboration between U.S. Soy and Nigeria.

USSEC CEO, Jim Sutter, added, “Trade is vital to the global economy and, more importantly, to local economies. U.S. Soy is at the forefront of collaborating with its partners as a reliable supplier.”

Robert Alpers, a generational U.S. Soy farmer and United Soybean Director, echoed this, “I’m proud to be playing my role in helping to feed the world sustainably. As U.S. Soy farmers, we are committed to ensuring we produce more using fewer resources and reducing our environmental footprint.”

By strengthening relationships, building trust, and leveraging comparative advantage, Nigeria and U.S. Soy can achieve mutually beneficial economic growth and a protein-secure future.