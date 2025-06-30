Innā lillāhi wa innā ilayhi rājiʿūn.

The Board, Management, and entire staff of Jaiz Bank Plc extend our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Alhaji Dr. Aminu Alhassan Dantata, CON, a national icon of philanthropy, faith, and humility.

Baba Aminu was a towering figure whose contributions to business, Islamic development, and nation-building remain enduring.

His quiet generosity, especially in supporting religious and community development efforts across Nigeria, speaks to a legacy of sincerity and compassion.

He was a major benefactor to many causes, including the establishment of Jaiz Bank as the pioneer non-interest bank in Nigeria. His life exemplified the values of service, humility, and piety.

At Jaiz Bank, we were privileged to be guided and inspired by his vision and example. His unwavering support for ethical finance and inclusive economic development aligned with our mission and helped shape the path we walk today.

We pray to Almighty Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Jannatul Firdaus. May his family be comforted, and may his legacy continue to shine as a light for generations to come.

Signed,

Jaiz Bank Plc