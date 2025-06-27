As digital adoption deepens across African markets, with fintech companies expanding mobile payment capabilities and banks upgrading their core systems, cybersecurity has shifted from a technical issue to a boardroom imperative.

Yet, as the risks multiply, very few organisations deliver security at the pace of innovation.

The esentry’s Q1 2025 Threat Report reveals a truth many CIOs and CTOs already feel – Africa’s cyberspace is increasingly under attack, with threat tactics becoming more advanced and targeted.

These threats are region-specific, highly adaptive, and designed to exploit the unique operational environments of African enterprises.

This reality is propelling the industry into overdrive as CTOs seek solutions and partners who can be proactive in a well-coordinated intervention system. The report cited the case of a financial institution preparing for PCI DSS certification that tapped esentry to implement a full-stack security upgrade.

Within two weeks, esentry deployed SIEM and EDR solutions, ensuring compliance and a 75% reduction in incident response time. This operational result shows how esentry is redefining cybersecurity, not as a reactive service but as a business-critical enabler.

Indeed, the company is taking bold steps to mitigate this gap. Previously operating under the umbrella of Cybervergent, esentry has emerged as an independent force, laser-focused on proactive threat detection, tailored security solutions, and business-aligned cyber resilience.

A Regional MSSP Built for the African Reality

From Lagos to Nairobi, organisations are facing a new generation of stealthy, persistent, and worryingly local cyber threats.

Attackers are exploiting misconfigured USSD banking platforms, reverse-engineering mobile fintech apps, and infiltrating cloud services through exposed APIs, often within 72 hours of a vulnerability becoming public.

Esentry’s approach? Don’t wait. Hunt first and then neutralize.

With its roots in offensive and defensive cybersecurity, esentry operates more like a ‘digital security SWAT team’ than a traditionally managed service provider. In Q1 alone, the company logged over 33,000 security incidents, many involving state-aligned actors and malware strains like Lumma Stealer, which now come equipped with anti-forensics and encrypted data exfiltration.

Why esentry Stands Out

While many vendors resell global threat intel and off-the-shelf tools, esentry is building something different: a regionally grounded, intelligence-led security model. Here’s what sets this MSSP apart:

Local Threat Intelligence : Red teaming and penetration testing across African industries drive esentry’s threat models.

: Red teaming and penetration testing across African industries drive esentry’s threat models. Proactive Detection : Continuous telemetry from client systems feeds into an always-on engine that prioritises early warning and rapid containment.

: Continuous telemetry from client systems feeds into an always-on engine that prioritises early warning and rapid containment. Tailored Engineering : esentry doesn’t “install and vanish.” It designs and integrates security solutions around regulatory demands, compliance goals, and sector-specific risks.

: esentry doesn’t “install and vanish.” It designs and integrates security solutions around regulatory demands, compliance goals, and sector-specific risks. Contextual Awareness: From social engineering tactics unique to the region to infrastructure quirks in mobile-first markets, esentry tracks the signals global MSSPs often overlook.

Why This Matters, especially for Nigeria

Nigeria’s fintech boom is rewriting the rules of financial inclusion and introducing new risks. As mobile-first platforms proliferate, the attack surface widens, and regulatory bodies are moving fast to respond.

What is the cost of a major breach? Investor confidence, Customer trust, Regulatory fines, and, for many, long-term viability.

esentry’s role in this ecosystem is critical. It brings clarity and speed to cybersecurity issues that previously felt fragmented or reactive. More importantly, it sees cyber threats as strategic business issues, not just problems for the IT team.