A United States District Court in Sherman, Texas, has sentenced five Nigerian nationals to nearly 160 years in jail over their involvement in a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme that obtained from at least 100 individual victims, companies, and government entities from across the world.

The announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Texas, following a coordinated investigation under Operation Take Back America.

The five convicts were handed a combined sentence of nearly 160 years in federal prison for their roles in an elaborate fraud and money laundering conspiracy that defrauded victims of approximately $17 million.

“The defendants were part of a transnational organized crime syndicate that defrauded victims collectively out of millions of dollars. For some individuals, this was their life savings, and they were unable to financially recover,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock.

“The collective sentences of nearly 160 years handed down to these defendants are a testament to the unwavering resolve of IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) and our law enforcement partners,” said Christopher J. Altemus, Jr., IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Office.

The sentencing hearings were held on June 16, 2025, before U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III.

Those convicted and sentenced include:

Damilola Kumapayi, 39, of Plano, Texas — sentenced to 109 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Sandra Iribhogbe Popnen, 50, of Plano, Texas — sentenced to 365 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Edgal Iribhogbe, 51, of Allen, Texas — sentenced to 480 months after being found guilty at trial.

Chidindu Okeke, 32, of Houston, Texas — sentenced to 480 months after being found guilty at trial.

Chiagoziem Okeke, 32, of Houston, Texas — sentenced to 480 months after being found guilty at trial.

Nature of the fraud

Court documents revealed that between January 2017 and the time of their arrest, the defendants operated as part of a transnational organized crime syndicate.

“According to information presented in court, beginning around January 2017, the defendants used a multitude of fraudulent schemes to obtain money from their victims, including online romance scams, business email compromise, investor fraud, and unemployment insurance fraud. The defendants coordinated how to extract money from their victims, and then how to disguise, disburse, and launder that money once they successfully defrauded their victims.

The scheme resulted in approximately $17 million fraudulently obtained from at least 100 individual victims, companies, and government entities from across the world.

The scheme specifically targeted elderly persons and used various schemes, such as online dating sites, to lure their victims.

Once funds were obtained from their victims, the defendants laundered the money through a network of various bank accounts and sent money to bank accounts, co-conspirators and businesses located in Africa and Asia, “they stated.

Law enforcement response

The FBI’s Dallas Field Office, IRS Criminal Investigation, and several other federal and local agencies were involved in the investigation. Officials emphasized the severity of the crimes and the impact on the victims.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs described the acts as “despicable,” stating that the American justice system will continue to pursue transnational fraudsters who prey on vulnerable populations.

Law enforcement officials also expressed confidence that the lengthy sentences would serve as a deterrent and provide some relief to the victims.

More insights

The case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide U.S. initiative to combat transnational criminal organizations, violent crime, and financial fraud targeting communities.

The operation consolidates efforts across the U.S. Department of Justice, leveraging partnerships among law enforcement agencies to dismantle criminal networks.

The investigation involved collaboration between the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), IRS-Criminal Investigation, U.S. Department of Labour-OIG, U.S.

Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS), U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and multiple local law enforcement agencies in Texas. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Plano, Texas.