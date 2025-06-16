In Nigeria’s increasingly competitive fintech landscape, one payment company is setting itself apart through innovative customization and sector-specific solutions.

While traditional banks offer trust and dependability, and venture-backed fintechs bring innovation, Zest combines the best of both worlds.

Launched in October 2023, Zest, the fintech subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC holdings, began with a comprehensive multi-rail payment gateway supporting diverse payment methods, including Card, QR, Account-based payments, USSD, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

But what truly distinguishes Zest is its approach to solving real operational challenges faced by businesses across different sectors.

“The differentiator has been their sector-led solutioning and customization approach,” notes an industry observer watching Zest’s rapid growth. Understanding that businesses have unique operational requirements, Zest offers tailored solutions including direct-debits, tokenization, subscription-based payments, and customized solution delivery to fit into client-specific operations.

The results speak for themselves. Major players in the energy sector now utilize Zest’s aggregator module to efficiently monitor sales across multiple gas stations. The platform integrates with metric systems that correlate inventory with expected transaction volumes, providing actionable business intelligence.

FMCG companies with multiple outlets benefit from enhanced control and monitoring capabilities, gaining critical insights through Zest’s robust business dashboard.

In logistics—particularly ports and shipping—and education sectors, Zest’s customizable ledger systems have transformed payment reconciliation processes, creating seamless payment collection experiences.

Stanley Jacob, Zest’s CEO, speaks on the approach: “While our payment gateway allows for easy plug-and-play for small and medium enterprises, Zest looks to create sector-specific solutions that will be game-changing for the payment ecosystem in Nigeria and Africa at large.”

Beyond payment processing, Zest offers a free and customizable eCommerce solution for businesses looking to establish digital presence. With embedded checkout powered by Zest’s payment infrastructure, even traditional businesses can quickly adapt to the digital economy.

As fintech competition intensifies, Zest’s approach to addressing sector-specific pain points positions it as a valuable long-term partner rather than just another payment provider. By focusing on customization and operational efficiency improvements, Zest wants to demonstrate that in today’s fintech landscape, the winners will be those who deliver value beyond basic payment processing.

Smart businesses looking to enhance their operations efficiently can get started on www.zestpayment.com.