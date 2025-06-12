Billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote has officially retired as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, ending a 20-year tenure that shaped the company’s growth and market leadership.

The announcement was made by Dangote Sugar Refinery in a statement signed by Company Secretary Temitope Hassan, confirming that Dangote’s retirement becomes effective on June 16, 2025.

A founding director of Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote has played a pivotal role in the company’s expansion, ensuring steady shareholder value, solidifying its corporate governance framework, and navigating key industry developments.

Two Decades of Transformational Leadership

The company’s statement acknowledged his immense contribution, stating, “In line with the principles of good corporate governance and succession planning, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc hereby announces the retirement of our esteemed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, Alhaji Aliko Dangote (GCON), effective June 16, 2025.”

Throughout his tenure, the company executed major Backward Integration Projects in Adamawa, Taraba, and Nasarawa States, aimed at strengthening its supply chain and boosting domestic sugar production.

The statement further highlighted his leadership impact, stating, “He also played an instrumental role in shaping the Company’s strategy and culture, thereby building a robust foundation for growth and sustenance.”

Arnold Ekpe Appointed as New Chairman

Following a thorough selection and transition process, the Board of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has appointed Arnold Ekpe, an Independent Non-Executive Director, as the company’s new Chairman effective June 16, 2025.

Ekpe, a renowned banking executive, brings extensive leadership experience to the role, having previously held senior positions in the financial sector and other key industries.

His deep understanding of corporate governance, strategic vision, and commitment to stakeholder value positions him strongly to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

A New Era for Dangote Sugar Refinery

Dangote’s retirement marks the end of a transformational era, during which Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc established itself as a major player in Nigeria’s sugar industry.

His successor, Arnold Ekpe, is expected to build upon the company’s successes, further solidifying its market position and long-term sustainability.

As the company undergoes this leadership transition, industry analysts will be watching closely to see how Ekpe steers Dangote Sugar Refinery in an evolving economic and regulatory landscape.