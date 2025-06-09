The Canadian government has introduced a major update to its work permit regulations, allowing foreign workers to switch jobs without waiting for permit approvals, a move aimed at increasing flexibility, reducing delays, and benefiting both workers and employers.

According to TravelBiz, this temporary public policy enables eligible foreign nationals to start new jobs immediately after submitting a work permit application, removing previous restrictions that caused costly employment gaps and slowed down job switching.

The policy aims to reduce unemployment gaps, make it easier for workers to change jobs and grow their careers, speed up hiring for employers, and support the financial stability of temporary foreign workers in Canada.

Groups eligible for the new policy

The updated policy applies to three specific groups of foreign workers:

1. Individuals on “Maintained Status”

Workers whose permits have expired but who have already applied for renewal are on “maintained status.”

Under the old rules, such workers were bound by the terms of their expired permits and were unable to change employers. Under the new policy, they are now permitted to begin new jobs while their renewal applications are being processed.

2. Valid work permit holders seeking a job change

Foreign workers who currently hold valid permits that are employer-specific or occupation-specific can now switch jobs immediately after submitting a new application.

This update is particularly helpful in situations involving layoffs, better employment opportunities, or workplace-related concerns.

3. Previously exempt workers now requiring a permit

Some individuals previously held roles that were exempt from requiring a work permit. If a new job or employer now necessitates one, these workers are also eligible to begin working once the application has been filed, without waiting for final approval.

Programs Covered Under the Policy

The temporary measure applies to job offers and roles under the following programs:

Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP)

International Mobility Program (IMP)

If a valid job offer is in place and a work permit application has been submitted under either of these programs, the worker is allowed to begin employment without delay.

How to access this new flexibility

To take advantage of the updated policy, three basic steps must be followed:

Secure a legitimate job offer from a Canadian employer.

Submit a new work permit application associated with the offer.

Begin the new job immediately, no need to wait for final approval from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Before this recent change, foreign workers in Canada were required to wait for full approval of a new work permit before switching employers or roles, often leading to extended job gaps, financial hardship, and delays in hiring.

The new temporary public policy is a major move to modernize Canada’s immigration and labour systems, reducing downtime for workers and helping employers fill positions faster.