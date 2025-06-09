A report by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has identified pension funds and insurance companies as major untapped sources of financing for long-term development in Nigeria and Africa.

Despite over $777 billion in assets under management (AUM), a significant portion remains locked in short-term, low-risk instruments, instead of being channeled toward vital infrastructure and industrial investments.

“With over $777 billion in assets under management, pension funds and insurance companies hold substantial potential to finance long-term development. Yet a large share remains allocated to short-term, low-risk instruments,” the report says.

The findings, published in the latest State of Africa’s Infrastructure (SAI) Report, stress that institutional investment reforms are gaining momentum in key markets, including Nigeria and Namibia, where regulatory changes are aligning pension savings with critical development projects.

Similar efforts are underway in South Africa and Kenya, signaling a growing commitment to leveraging local financial resources for economic growth.

Africa’s Pension and Insurance Sectors Remain Underutilized

The report highlights the vast financial reserves held by institutional investors, emphasizing that across 28 African countries, insurance assets exceed $320 billion, with South Africa alone contributing nearly $258 billion, about 79% of the total.

However, the penetration rate of insurance remains low, limiting its ability to generate long-term financing.

Several structural issues continue to hinder widespread adoption of pension and insurance products, including:

High levels of informal employment, restricting mandatory financial contributions.

Limited financial literacy, preventing more citizens from investing in structured savings.

Low public confidence in formal financial institutions, affecting pension enrollment.

Absence of compulsory participation frameworks, reducing market growth potential.

The report further notes that life insurance, which naturally aligns with long-term investments and infrastructure funding, accounts for less than 30% of insurance policies in most African countries.

Instead, most policies are concentrated in non-life segments like auto, health, and industry insurance, largely driven by regulatory mandates and compulsory business requirements.

Pension Funds Could Unlock Billions in Formal Savings

Africa’s pension system faces similar challenges, with low participation rates across most countries, particularly due to limited incomes and dominance of informal employment.

In sub-Saharan Africa, informal jobs constitute up to 90% of total employment, leaving millions of workers outside contributory pension schemes. As a result, pension assets remain heavily concentrated among formal private and public sector employees, creating a major gap in financial security for informal workers.

Despite these constraints, the financial potential remains enormous. According to IMF estimates, Africa’s informal economy accounts for 25–65% of GDP, and before the COVID-19 pandemic, the continent’s savings-to-GDP ratio averaged 20%.

The report says formalizing even the lower bound of informal employment could generate more than $200 billion in additional formal savings, unlocking a powerful source of domestic investment capital.

What you should know

The report emphasizes the need for policy and structural reforms to fully harness Africa’s financial resources.

Governments and regulators must encourage institutional investors to allocate a larger share of their assets toward long-term investments, while simultaneously expanding pension and insurance participation through financial education, market transparency, and mandatory savings frameworks.

By unlocking the full potential of Africa’s pension and insurance sectors, countries across the continent could secure critical funding for infrastructure, industrial growth, and economic development, transforming Africa into a global investment hub with long-term financial sustainability.