The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service intercepted 46 contraband goods worth N1.5 billion in two weeks of operations, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu revealed this at a media briefing on the unit’s recent activities, held in Ikeja on Tuesday.

He said the seizures followed the successes recorded just three weeks after he resumed leadership of the unit on April 23.

Within the two-week period, the unit recovered N48.34 million through demand notices issued for improperly declared consignments.

The comptroller stated that the unit would continue to harness all revenue components to recover losses from evaders.

He said sustainable programmes would be developed to grow the economy, boost government revenue, and promote legitimate trade.

Shuaibu said the operatives’ resilience had inflicted heavy losses on saboteurs attempting to cripple the country’s economy through smuggling.

He added that border patrol teams across the Southwest states had stepped up surveillance against unscrupulous individuals.

This resulted in the seizure of rice, cannabis, used vehicles, and other goods at Imeko, Ilaro, Idiroko, Ilara, Ihumbo, Abeokuta, Badagry, and others.

“On May 23 and 24, at 03:00hrs and 02:30hrs, patrol teams intercepted two 40-foot containers in the Ijora-Olopa and Mile 2 axis.

“The containers, MSCU 5295718 and MRSU 5856090, contained seven Mitsubishi Canters, Toyota Hiace buses, and three mini shuttles, all dismantled to evade duties.

“Other seized goods included used bicycles, 312 bales of printed wax, 23 bales of clothing, 42 used gas cylinders, and 30 flat-screen televisions,” he said.

Several other items recovered

Also recovered were 65 tabletop cookers and 31 used split air conditioning units, among other items.

“On May 19 at 03:00hrs, a patrol team intercepted a Volvo truck containing 1,263 used tyres. One suspect was arrested.

“Later that day at 23:00hrs, officers stopped a truck along Shagamu/Ijebu-Ode expressway conveying uncustomed goods, including bulletproof vests.

“On May 26, at 06:00hrs, a Mercedes Benz truck was intercepted in Ijebu-Ode. It appeared empty at first.

“However, officers discovered Cannabis Sativa hidden in the truck’s compartments. One suspect was arrested,” Shuaibu stated.

He confirmed 46 interceptions during the operations. These included 2,051 bags of 50kg foreign rice, equivalent to three trailer loads. Other items were 11 tokunbo vehicles, 1,665kg of Cannabis Sativa, and 4,000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS).

Also seized was a J5 bus loaded with expired goods and a Volvo truck carrying 180 sacks of new towels. Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures, which had a duty-paid value of N1.28 billion. The total duty-paid value of the goods, including rice, PMS, vehicles, and drugs, amounted to N1.5 billion.

Shuaibu said the unit would remain vigilant as smugglers become more desperate and inventive in their tactics.

Assistant Commander-General of Narcotics, NDLEA, Mr Abdul Mayaki, received the cannabis seized by Customs. Mayaki said the NDLEA would intensify efforts to keep illicit substances out of border areas. He noted that an MoU was signed with India to halt codeine production for Nigerian importers, forcing them to seek other routes.

What you should know

Last week, the Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service intercepted two stolen luxury vehicles smuggled in from Canada and seized several containers of prohibited items worth a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N3.2 billion.

The agency intercepted two 40-foot containers, SUDU 8685733 and MRSU 4846204, with a total of 3,388 cartons of codeine syrup concealed in toilet materials.