Access Bank Plc has announced the acquisition of the National Bank of Kenya (NBK) in a strategic move aimed at strengthening its footprint in East Africa and enhancing financial services across the region.

The acquisition, announced on Monday, reflects Access Bank’s commitment to expanding its public sector, corporate, retail, and digital banking capabilities in Kenya, which serves as a major hub for regional commerce.

In a statement released via its official X channel, the bank emphasized the significance of this milestone.

“Access Bank PLC has acquired National Bank of Kenya, a strategic move to deepen our presence in East Africa. Kenya stands at the heart of regional commerce, and with NBK now part of the Access Bank family, we are better positioned to leverage our combined strengths in public sector, corporate, retail, and digital banking to deliver high-impact banking solutions.”

Driving Growth and Financial Progress in Kenya

Access Bank views this acquisition as a catalyst for financial expansion, bringing together NBK’s local expertise and Access Bank’s global network to create a more innovative and efficient banking ecosystem in Kenya.

The bank reiterated its commitment to fostering economic development, stating:

“With NBK’s heritage and local expertise, combined with our innovative, global network, we are ready to drive growth and support progress where it matters most.”

Regulatory Approvals and Transaction Finalization

The transaction follows approval from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), granted on April 4, 2025, under Section 13(4) of the Banking Act, with additional approval from the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning on April 10, 2025, pursuant to Section 9 of the same Act.

As part of the acquisition, certain assets and liabilities of NBK were transferred to KCB Bank Kenya Limited, a subsidiary of KCB Group, ensuring a smooth transition and financial restructuring. Both CBK and the National Treasury have approved this transfer.

The full completion of the transaction now marks the official integration of NBK into the Access Bank network, reinforcing the institution’s position in Kenya’s competitive banking sector.

What you should know

Access Bank Plc operates under its parent company, Access Holdings Plc, a leading financial conglomerate headquartered in Nigeria.

Over recent years, the institution has aggressively expanded its presence across Africa and international markets, now operating in over a dozen African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, Mozambique, Zambia, and South Africa.

Additionally, Access Bank maintains operations in the UK, UAE, and representative offices in China, Lebanon, and India, further solidifying its global banking presence.

With NBK now fully integrated, Access Bank strengthens its position in Kenya’s dynamic financial sector, reinforcing its East African expansion strategy and driving sustainable banking solutions across the region.