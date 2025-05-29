The Gombe State Government has announced plans to establish a 184-hectare agro-industrial hub to harness the state’s agricultural potential, enhance food security, and boost economic development.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya announced the proposed hub on Thursday in a state broadcast from Gombe, marking the sixth anniversary of his administration.

He said the hub would feature an international grain and livestock market, as well as a state-of-the-art commercial abattoir.

“This visionary project will elevate Gombe beyond a regional leader and establish it as Northern Nigeria’s agribusiness and trade powerhouse, thereby creating boundless economic opportunities for the people,” the governor stated.

According to Yahaya, his administration is committed to ensuring the sustainable industrialization of the state, with the goal of making Gombe an industrial hub in the North East region.

He revealed that the state government had expended N24 billion on the development of the 1,000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park over the past three years.

Integration with Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ)

The governor highlighted that the state would witness tremendous agricultural transformation with the upcoming agro-industrial hub, which is part of the Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ) initiative.

“These efforts will not only bolster food security but also transform the lives of millions of our people by creating jobs, increasing productivity, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

“Agriculture is the bedrock of our economy, and a source of livelihood for the vast majority of our people.

“Over the past six years, our administration has prioritized farmer and herder support through the consistent and timely distribution of fertilizers, farm inputs, animal vaccination campaigns and conflict mitigation,” he said.

Tackling agricultural challenges through research

Yahaya reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling agriculture-related challenges to enhance productivity and strengthen food security through research.

He noted that a Faculty of Agricultural Sciences was established in Kwami to address issues relating to crop varieties, livestock breeds, and other agricultural technologies that improve yields and overall output.

The governor also highlighted key achievements in road infrastructure and rural road projects aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and boosting agricultural development to unlock the sector’s full potential.

He added that, in the next two years, the administration would intensify efforts to strengthen Gombe’s strategic position in commerce, agriculture, and renewable energy.

What you should know

Gombe State is implementing integrated crop management practices such as conservation agriculture, intercropping, and agroforestry to improve soil health, optimize resource use, and diversify farm yields.

In addition, the state is promoting livestock integration through support for sustainable pastoralism, intensive livestock production, and the development of value-added products like meat and dairy processing.

These efforts form part of a broader strategy aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, ensuring food security, and driving economic development by unlocking the state’s agricultural potential and expanding income opportunities for rural communities.

To support these initiatives, Gombe has entered into partnerships with private sector actors and development organizations to enhance productivity and sustainability, particularly for smallholder farmers. The goal is to improve farm output and promote sustainable growth across the agricultural value chain.