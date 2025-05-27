Access Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing financial inclusion for Nigerians in the diaspora, following the successful launch of the Non-Resident Bank Verification Number (NRBVN) platform by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

The NRBVN platform is a significant milestone that enables Non-Resident Nigerians (NRNs) to enroll for their Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) outside Nigeria—an essential requirement for accessing banking and financial services within the country.

Speaking on the development, Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director and CEO of Access Bank Plc, stated:

“We commend the Central Bank of Nigeria and NIBSS for the successful rollout of the NRBVN platform. This is a bold step toward integrating millions of Nigerians abroad into the country’s financial system. At Access Bank, we are proud to be part of this transformative initiative, and we remain dedicated to providing tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of our diaspora customers.”

In line with the CBN and NIBBS NRBVN initiative, Access Bank is offering BVN registration services at designated locations across key international cities, including the United Kingdom, the United States, parts of Europe, and the Middle East.

Key Features for Diaspora Customers Include:

Digital BVN enrollment via the secure NIBSS NRBVN platform

Instant account opening with Access Bank

Access to specialized diaspora products such as mortgage plans, solar financing, and lifestyle benefits

Investment opportunities in Nigerian real estate, mutual funds, and fixed deposits

Multi-currency banking (NGN, USD, EUR, GBP)

24/7 dedicated diaspora support team

The introduction of this platform aligns with the Central Bank’s strategic objectives to strengthen financial identity, enhance remittance flows, and ensure broader financial access for all Nigerians—regardless of geographic location.

Access Bank encourages all Nigerians living abroad who have not yet obtained their BVNs to take advantage of this new platform. To join our community and get comprehensive information on enrollment procedures, documentation requirements, please visit http://accessbankplc.com/diaspora-community to get started.