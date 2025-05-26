The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized expired, unregistered, and substandard food and cosmetic products worth over N350 million during a targeted enforcement operation in Kano State.

The agency announced the development in a statement posted on its official X handle on Sunday, following a three-day crackdown prompted by petitions from concerned.

The raid, which took place in Singer Market and several supermarkets across Kano metropolis, was led by the Directors of Investigation and Enforcement and the North-West Zonal Office.

“The operation resulted in the seizure of expired candies, beverages, and unregistered products, including foreign items lacking English labelling valued at over N350 million.

In addition, unregistered food and cosmetic products were seized from well-known supermarket chains,” NAFDAC disclosed.

Ongoing investigation and public alert

The agency said investigations are ongoing to identify and prosecute those involved in the distribution of these products. It also urged the public to report any suspicious items to the nearest NAFDAC office.

NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health by ensuring that only safe and quality-regulated products are sold across the country.

What you should know

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has consistently emphasized the agency’s unwavering commitment to eradicating the sale and distribution of expired, unregistered, and substandard food and cosmetic products in Nigeria.

In January 2025, NAFDAC destroyed counterfeit and unwholesome products worth approximately N1.37 billion in Abuja.

Prof. Adeyeye, represented by Dr. Festus Ukadike, noted that these routine destruction exercises aim to eliminate harmful products from the supply chain, thereby safeguarding public health.

The destroyed items included rebagged rice, expired beverages, and unregistered cosmetics, some of which were voluntarily surrendered by compliant companies and organizations.

In February 2025, NAFDAC carried out another major destruction exercise in Rivers State, eliminating fake and expired products valued at N4.7 billion.

According to her representative, Mr. Chukwuma Oligbu, the agency uncovered warehouses where expired alcoholic beverages were being revalidated and reintroduced into circulation. Unregistered cosmetics and vegetable oil, which lacked the mandatory vitamin A fortification, were also destroyed.

Prof. Adeyeye has consistently warned that the circulation of counterfeit and substandard products poses serious risks, including treatment failures, drug resistance, prolonged illnesses, and fatalities.

She urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities involving unregulated medical or consumer products.

To enhance its enforcement efforts, NAFDAC has called on the National Assembly to expedite the passage of the Counterfeit Medical Products Bill. This legislation is expected to strengthen the agency’s legal framework for combating the manufacture and distribution of fake products nationwide.