The Lagos State Government announced the successful relocation of the Okobaba Plank Market from Ebute Meta to a newly developed site, Timberville, in Agbowa.

As part of the resettlement plan, the government also delivered 260 units of two-bedroom flats to accommodate the affected traders.

This development was disclosed by Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“We have not only relocated the traders from Okobaba to Timberville in Agbowa, but we have also ensured their comfort by providing 260 units of two-bedroom flats,” Babatunde said.

He explained that the initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to inclusive urban development, ensuring that resettled communities are supported with adequate infrastructure and housing.

More insights

Babatunde also revealed that 21 major markets across Lagos—including Computer Village, Abule Egba, Katangowa, Pelewura, Alabama Transnational Market, and Jankara Gorodome—are now at different stages of relocation, revitalisation, and comprehensive redevelopment.

He noted that these projects are being carried out under the supervision of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA).

“We are repositioning these markets to be safer, more accessible, and better organised through LASURA’s comprehensive market redevelopment plan,” he said.

He stressed that the state government is focused on creating a better trading environment for thousands of traders and consumers.

As part of the state’s wider urban renewal plans, he pointed out that LASURA is working to cut slum areas and squatter settlements by half every year through planned infrastructure improvements, inclusive development, and strong community involvement.

Babatunde also shared that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) certified 140 professionals last year to act as accreditors. These experts, he noted, review construction plans, carry out thorough inspections, and keep an eye on buildings that don’t meet standards — all to help prevent collapses and keep people safe.

He revealed that LASBCA uncovered 8,663 building violations in the past year and issued 1,136 permits for construction projects across the state.

The government is planning to redevelop the Ipodo slum in Ikeja with a human-centered approach that respects the needs of the community and the environment, aiming for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Furthermore, the Lagos State Government has introduced a 30% rebate for anyone building Green Eco-houses, showing a clear push towards greener, climate-friendly urban development.