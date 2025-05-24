The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will introduce a new visit visa category effective June 30, 2025, allowing skilled professionals to enter the country without the need for an employer sponsor.

The new visa type is part of broader efforts by the UAE government to enhance labor market flexibility and attract global talent across key sectors.

According to the updated policy, the Visit Visa for Work Purposes will permit individuals to undertake short-term job assignments or explore employment opportunities in the country for up to 120 days.

This represents a major shift from the existing visit and job seeker visa frameworks, which previously limited work-related activity.

Some context

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) confirmed the visa will be available in three single-entry duration options: 60, 90, and 120 days. Importantly, the visa can be obtained without local sponsorship or a confirmed job offer.

The visa targets freelancers, independent contractors, recent graduates, and skilled professionals seeking temporary work engagements or employment prospects in the UAE.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify, applicants must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Hold qualifications in skill levels 1 to 3 as defined by the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE)

Possess a bachelor’s degree or higher

Be a recent graduate (within the last two years) from one of the world’s top 500 universities

Demonstrate proof of financial means sufficient to cover their stay

The policy aims to ensure that visa recipients meet professional and academic standards while maintaining financial self-sufficiency.

Visa Fee Structure

The base application fee will vary depending on the chosen duration, with all applicants required to pay a refundable security deposit of AED 1,000. Additional government and service charges apply.

For stay durations of 60, 90, or 120 days, the base visa fee is AED 200, AED 300, and AED 400, respectively. A security deposit of AED 1,000 is required for each option. Additional charges apply: “Service + Government fees” for the 60-day option, AED 80–100 for the 90-day option, and AED 100–120 for the 120-day option. Applicants applying from within the UAE will also need to pay an extra AED 500 processing fee.

Applicants submitting their request from within the UAE will incur an additional processing charge of AED 500.

Eligible individuals may apply through any of the following methods:

Online: Via the UAE’s official smart services portal

Customer Happiness Centres: Walk-in applications accepted nationwide

Amer Service Centres (Dubai only): For in-person application and processing

Required documents include identification, proof of educational or professional qualifications, and evidence of financial means.

What to know

The introduction of this visa aligns with the UAE’s broader economic strategy to diversify its workforce, encourage innovation, and support emerging industries such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, and technology. It also reinforces the country’s position as a regional hub for freelancers and project-based professionals.

Officials expect the visa to contribute positively to both the private sector and the country’s long-term economic goals by facilitating talent mobility and easing access for skilled individuals.