President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasized that food security and regional economic inclusion are the primary drivers of Nigeria’s path to long-term stability.

Speaking in Jalingo on Wednesday at the opening of the Taraba International Investment Summit 2025, President Tinubu, represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, described Taraba State as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial future, noting that its vast agricultural potential reflects the nation’s vision of shared prosperity.

President Tinubu unveiled plans by his Renewed Hope administration to transform Taraba into a key centre for agricultural productivity, energy generation, and mineral resource development.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s economy from the ground up by leveraging local resources and decentralising development.

“Food sufficiency is the first currency of national stability. This is why we have prioritised agriculture as the anchor of our national strategy,” he said.

The President praised Taraba’s vast agricultural assets, calling for a shift from subsistence farming to industrial-scale food production.

“Our farmers must transition from the use of hoes and cutlasses to tractors and harvesters,” he said, stressing that modern tools are vital for increasing productivity and feeding Nigeria’s growing population.

Taraba’s strategic economic role in Nigeria’s agro-industrial future

Noting that Taraba is not just a state with potential, but also a strategic player in the national economy, President Tinubu described the state as a major producer of export-grade tea, coffee, and livestock for the meat industry.

“Taraba’s role in this vision is central. From the export-grade tea and coffee grown on its hills to the livestock raised here that feed the nation’s meat industry, this state is an agricultural powerhouse that must be fully harnessed,” he said.

He also referenced the Kashimbila Dam, Nigeria’s largest hydroelectric dam, as a national asset.

“The Kashimbila Dam is not merely a monument of engineering. It is a symbol of what is possible when we dream and deliver,” he stated.

The Nigerian leader warned that Nigeria’s development goals cannot be achieved by merely exporting raw commodities.

“We cannot live on raw produce and unprocessed minerals. What we need are factories to add value, clusters to drive innovation, and industrial parks to convert ideas into impact,” he said.

National prosperity depends on regional synergy

He emphasized that every region of Nigeria has a vital role to play in national prosperity, noting that each part of the country is a gift to the others.

“Each region complements the other so profoundly that the deficiency of one region is often redeemed by the sufficiency of the other.

“Our ultimate awakening as a nation begins with this realization that no part of this country can thrive in isolation. What Taraba offers the nation is more than its breathtaking mountains or fertile valleys; it is a strategic contribution to our shared prosperity,” the President added.

President Tinubu also commended Governor Agbu Kefas for his visionary leadership, which he said was evident in convening the investment summit.

“There’s no doubt that you have chosen to reshape the destiny of your people. This is a defining moment for Taraba. We are determined to ensure that investment does not remain a tale of Lagos and Abuja alone.

“We are expanding the map of economic inclusion to include Jalingo, Gembu, Takum, Wukari, Bali, and every enterprising corner of Taraba,” he told the governor.

He assured that the federal government is not a distant observer but a committed partner in transforming the state’s economic potential into measurable growth.

As the global demand for clean energy minerals like lithium and cobalt accelerates, President Tinubu called on investors to take a long-term view of Taraba’s role in the future of sustainable technology.