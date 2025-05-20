The Nigerian Hypertension Society (NHS) has revealed that fewer than 2.5% of Nigerians living with hypertension are able to successfully control their blood pressure.

Professor Simeon Isezuo, President of the Nigerian Hypertension Society (NHS), disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during the 2025 World Hypertension Day (WHD) commemoration, themed “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer.”

The World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed annually on May 17 to raise awareness about the prevention, early detection, and treatment of hypertension.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the estimated prevalence of hypertension in the country is 31.2%, with 29.5% of men and 31.1% of women affected. In 2020, this translated to an estimated 27.5 million Nigerians living with the condition.

Isezuo further explained that one in every three adults in urban areas and one in every four adults in rural areas in Nigeria are living with hypertension.

“Only about one-third of Nigerians with hypertension are aware of their condition.

“This is largely because hypertension presents no symptoms. Only about 10% of those affected are on treatment, and in fact, less than 2.5 % achieve blood pressure control,” he said.

Rising health risks and poor access to monitoring devices

Isezuo warned that many Nigerians with uncontrolled hypertension face a heightened risk of severe complications such as stroke, kidney disease, heart failure, and heart attack.

Describing the statistics as a public health crisis, he pointed out that a large number of Nigerians have never measured their blood pressure or had access to accurate measuring devices.

Routine checks and lifestyle changes are key

He urged citizens to make blood pressure checks routine, whether during healthcare visits, at home, or in nearby health facilities.

To prevent and manage hypertension, he recommended adopting a healthy lifestyle, which includes reducing salt, sugar, and fat intake; increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables; engaging in regular physical activity; quitting smoking; and limiting alcohol intake.

“We encourage the Federal Government to expedite action on taxing unhealthy products and promoting healthier lifestyle choices,” he added.

NHS strengthens collaboration and capacity building

Isezuo added that the Nigerian Hypertension Society (NHS) is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health on translational research aimed at developing Nigeria-specific, evidence-based treatment protocols.

He also noted that the NHS is partnering with New Heights Pharma Ltd (OMRON Healthcare Nigeria) to promote regular and accurate blood pressure monitoring, including home-based checks.

In addition, the society is working with mDoc Healthcare Ltd to support ongoing professional development for health workers through national webinars focused on hypertension management.