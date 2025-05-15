Haldane McCall Plc’s shareholders have approved a final dividend of 7 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each at its Annual General Meeting held on May 14, 2025.

This follows a March 2025 announcement in which the company stated that the final dividend for the period ended December 31, 2024, would be paid to qualified shareholders after receiving approval.

Shareholders who had completed their e-dividend registration were scheduled to receive their payments electronically before the close of business on May 15, 2025.

In addition, the shareholders approved the company’s plan to raise funds through a Rights Issue to increase share capital, along with the phased issuance of N250 billion in debt instruments to support the group’s expansion.

At the meeting, all company directors were re-elected by the shareholders. This was the first Annual General Meeting (AGM) following the company’s listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on November 20, 2024.

What to know:

The final dividend of 7 kobo translates to N218.5 million.

Based on the share price of N4.23, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The dividend also represents a final dividend payout ratio of 32.15%.

Q1 performance overview

Haldane McCall Plc released its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N252.5 million, a modest increase compared to N250.6 million recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Revenue Reserves rose to N4.9 billion, up from N4.2 billion in Q1 2024.

Total Assets grew by 10.95%, reaching N20.7 billion.

Total Revenue for the quarter stood at N718 million, with land and building sales contributing N515.8 million, forming the majority of the company’s turnover.

Commenting on the performance, Group Managing Director Edward Akinlade expressed optimism about the company’s trajectory:

“Our financial results reflect not only our resilience in the face of a challenging economic environment but also our commitment to continuous growth and value creation.

The strong growth across key financial indicators is a clear testament to the strength of our business model and the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives.”

He further assured shareholders of the company’s focus on sustained progress, stating that better days lie ahead.