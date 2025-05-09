West Africa’s best-kept secret, “Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate,” as it is known, is set to let people in on the secret.

They have announced the launch of their timeshare offering, which happens to be Nigeria’s first premium timeshare offering—ACOT4U.

Known for its unique and transitional architectural style cottages, a perfect blend of modern and traditional designs, LLGC cottages are the most reserved accommodation styles among guests.

They have decided to give interested individuals access to these lakeside cottages for 10 nights every year for 10 years—a decade’s worth of value–the perfect Ten-over-Ten Experience.

This is a unique opportunity for corporates, avid golfers, and individuals interested in luxury and retreat that yields returns. For 10 years, this package offers:

Financial returns: 5% annual revenue share of a Lakowe Lakes cottage for ten years, with potential earnings up to N31 million over a decade.

5% annual revenue share of a Lakowe Lakes cottage for ten years, with potential earnings up to N31 million over a decade. Exclusive Discount: 35% discount on room rates at a lock-in price for ten years, saving N18 million over a decade.

35% discount on room rates at a lock-in price for ten years, saving N18 million over a decade. Cashback Value : Up to 5 nights’ cash back at the end of every year for unused nights.

: Up to 5 nights’ cash back at the end of every year for unused nights. Exclusive Global Discounts: Enjoy 20% off any Newmark hotel bookings worldwide during your tenure as a subscriber.

While the numbers look good, you get even more than numbers with ACOT4U. The package also offers:

Priority Access : Subscribers enjoy access to a world-class 18-hole golf course, discounts on premium dining and wellness experiences.

: Subscribers enjoy access to a world-class 18-hole golf course, discounts on premium dining and wellness experiences. Golf Membership: Subscribers enjoy a complimentary Golf X membership with access for up to 3 guests and a 40% discount on golf tees for up to two people per booking.

Subscribers enjoy a complimentary Golf X membership with access for up to 3 guests and a 40% discount on golf tees for up to two people per booking. Membership perks: There is no booking queue. Subscribers get access to a cottage at any time of the year, no matter the season, as long as they inform the concierge ahead.

There is no booking queue. Subscribers get access to a cottage at any time of the year, no matter the season, as long as they inform the concierge ahead. Revivo Centre : The Revivo centre houses a world-class tennis court and swimming pool, and subscribers receive complimentary access for up to five guests.

: The Revivo centre houses a world-class tennis court and swimming pool, and subscribers receive complimentary access for up to five guests. Leisure Activities : This package has it, whether it’s a boat ride or fishing, swimming or cycling, or just walking nature’s trail as you catch the sunset from your balcony.

: This package has it, whether it’s a boat ride or fishing, swimming or cycling, or just walking nature’s trail as you catch the sunset from your balcony. Non-restrictive Access: As a subscriber, you have the opportunity to extend your access to friends and family, making this an ideal investment for families or groups. For corporate entities, the package offers complete flexibility in the allocation of nights. Whether the intention is to consistently reward a single individual or to distribute benefits among multiple recipients, there are no restrictions on how the nights may be allocated.

You enjoy all of these as a subscriber, at no additional cost after initial payment.

For a one-time payment of N45 million, subscribers can be pampered and paid by this leisure and lifestyle investment. This payment grants subscribers access to all Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate facilities and a superior one-bedroom cottage for 10 nights every year for 10 years.

Step-by-step process of application:

Confirm purchase interest via any sales or marketing channel. The buyer then gets an offer letter with the T&C to review and accept Application and KYC details are processed. Buyer makes full payment via the payment channel provided Payment is confirmed, and the buyer is onboarded A welcome letter is sent, and bookings can commence.

ACOT4U is open to interested individuals and corporates looking to retreat, invest, or gift themselves, high-performing employees, or even clients a taste of leisure and luxury.

Only 20 slots are available!

For more information on ACOT4U, visit: https://lakowelakes.com/acot4u/