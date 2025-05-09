The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has issued an order for the demolition of more than 10 illegally constructed duplexes in the Wumba District of Abuja for violating the city’s master plan.

The directive, issued by the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), mandates the Development Control Department to carry out the demolitions within 48 hours.

The order was given by AMMC Chairman Felix Obuah, following a joint inspection of unauthorized constructions across the city, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He emphasized that these duplexes, which were built on designated green spaces, represent a serious breach of the Abuja Master Plan. The coordinator further revealed that the structures were constructed without the necessary approvals.

“We are looking at more than 10 structures, some are roofed, and some are not yet roofed.

“So, the development control will come with its bulldozers and in less than 48 hours, everything here will go down,” he said.

The AMMC Chairman stressed that the developer’s failure to follow the proper procedures left the council with no option but to proceed with the demolition. He also emphasized that the FCTA would not tolerate any developments that contravene the Abuja Master Plan.

Obuah noted that Abuja’s urban development was designed to integrate nature with urban growth, with green spaces being a core element of the city’s vision. The unauthorized construction of more than 10 duplexes in Wumba undermines this balance, violating the city’s ecological goals.

Despite multiple efforts by the FCTA to engage with the developers, who were invited to submit the necessary legal documentation, it was revealed that no approvals or formal permissions had been granted for the project, he stated.

More insights

The NAN report further noted that the Director of Parks and Recreation, Chidemelu Echee, pointed out that disrupting green spaces not only violates the master plan but also threatens the city’s environmental sustainability, potentially leading to severe ecological consequences.

Similarly, Director of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Osilama Braimah, addressed the environmental risks, explaining that replacing green spaces with concrete surfaces exacerbates flooding.

The loss of greenery hinders water absorption, disrupting groundwater recharge and increasing the risk of flooding.

“When concrete covers everything, it prevents percolation, leading to increased flooding downstream.

“To mitigate this, we must preserve green areas to facilitate percolation, groundwater recharge, and maintain healthy boreholes and wells”, Braimah stated.

He stressed that preserving green spaces is vital for the city’s environmental health and water supply.