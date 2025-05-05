Nigeria loses over 40% of its fresh produce post-harvest due to inadequate cold storage, unreliable logistics, and energy access gaps at the farm gate.

According to the report by Efficiency for Access, IKEA Foundation and UKaid, the market size for Cold Chain Infrastructure (CCI) across Nigeria’s meat, fish, fresh fruits and vegetables (FFV), and dairy value chains is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2030.

Yet, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that Nigeria already loses about $9 billion annually in food value due to post-harvest waste.

RelatedStories No Content Available

As the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, recently highlighted, Nigeria loses 45% of its 3.9 million tonnes of harvested tomatoes every year to post-harvest spoilage and supply chain inefficiencies.

But what if solar-powered innovations and digital integration could transform this narrative?

KAMIM Technologies, through its flagship projects like CoolCycle and SoCool, is pioneering a new era of cold chain solutions that empower smallholder farmers, expand market access, and slash carbon emissions — bringing climate-smart, inclusive growth to Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Who We Are

KAMIM Technologies is a Nigerian Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm dedicated to sustainable infrastructure solutions. We specialize in integrating renewable energy with agricultural value chains, using innovative technologies that transform how food moves from farm to market.

With multiple patents and partnerships spanning local and global stakeholders, we are not just providing technology — we are delivering systemic change.

Through our projects, we have a mission to build resilient cold chain systems across Nigeria.

What are CoolCycle and SoCool?

The CoolCycle project was developed when KAMIM Technologies secured $10,000 in R&D funding and an additional $50,000 grant from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) through Carbon Trust under the Transforming Energy Access (TEA) platform.

We created Nigeria’s first-of-its-kind integrated mini packhouse, built from a repurposed shipping container and featuring a 12-ton capacity walk-in cold room — innovatively engineered by repurposing end-of-life fossil diesel generator components.

This approach not only reduces costs but champions circular economy principles, delivering a more efficient and sustainable cooling system. The CoolCycle innovation is now patented in Nigeria. With its 12-ton mini-packhouse capacity, CoolCycle enables farmers to store perishable goods directly at the farm gate, extending shelf life, reducing food waste, and improving income opportunities.

Building on the success of CoolCycle, KAMIM Technologies partnered with Nazir Associates, the University of Hertfordshire, Yaba College of Technology, the University of Bolton, and farmers to develop SoCool — an even more advanced and efficient cooling system. SoCool combines solar-powered cooling hubs at farm gates with a digital aggregation platform that seamlessly connects farmers, logistics providers, and buyers. But SoCool goes beyond simple storage; it integrates the entire cold logistics chain, including last-mile cold delivery to high-value markets, creating a full farm-to-market solution that transforms how perishable goods flow through Nigeria’s agricultural system.

Our Impact So Far

Since completing its initial R&D, KAMIM has launched three operational commercial walk-in cold hubs in Nigeria, with the fourth underway in South-South Nigeria, serving over 2,500 smallholder farmers organized through rural cooperatives. The results have been profound: farmers using CoolCycle and SoCool hubs have cut their post-harvest losses by up to 90%, turning previously lost harvests into income-generating goods.

Beyond storage, KAMIM has worked intensively on market linkage through Cool Cycle logistics. Over 20 food businesses and offtakers have been onboarded, with farmers now connected directly to high-value buyers. The company recently completed its first export-ready shipment — a landmark achievement signaling Nigeria’s potential to supply international markets with high-quality, perishable produce.

On the clean energy side, KAMIM’s operations have already generated over 1 MW of clean solar power, not only running cold storage systems but also powering community solar stations that have charged thousands of mobile devices for farmers and rural households in Epe, Lagos.

Financially, KAMIM with its partners, has secured more than $450,000 in funding to achieve these milestones. With new partnerships and scaling efforts underway, KAMIM projects strong revenue growth in 2025 and beyond, aiming for over $500,000 in annual revenues as it expands.

Our Business Model: How We Operate

At KAMIM Technologies, we use a flexible, inclusive business approach to make advanced cold chain services accessible and affordable across Nigeria’s agricultural value chains.

We operate under three main models:

Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS)

We offer subscription-based, affordable cold storage services for smallholder farmers, cooperatives, and aggregators. Farmers pay as low as N250 per kg per day to store their perishable goods in our solar-powered cold rooms — dramatically extending shelf life without the heavy upfront costs of owning infrastructure.

Distribution-as-a-Service (DaaS)

Through our integrated logistics and market linkage platform, we connect farmers directly to food businesses, buyers, and offtakers. We operate on a commission-based model (typically 5–10%) for facilitating these connections, helping farmers secure better prices and access larger markets, including export opportunities.

Build-Own-Operate (BOO) and Build & Transfer

We design and deploy modular cold rooms, which can either be retained under our ownership or transferred to client ownership after a defined subscription or payment period. This model gives cooperatives, businesses, or local governments a scalable pathway to owning renewable-powered cold infrastructure.

Bridging Gaps in Nigeria’s Cold Chain Sector

Despite this progress, Nigeria’s cold chain sector still faces major gaps. Only a small fraction of perishable produce benefits from reliable cold storage, leaving most farmers exposed to spoilage and market volatility. Diesel-reliant logistics remain expensive and environmentally damaging, while fragmented infrastructure disconnects rural producers from the markets they need.

To close these gaps, KAMIM argues that Nigeria needs more decentralized, renewable-powered cooling systems, investment in integrated logistics solutions, stronger policy frameworks to support rural infrastructure development, and expanded capacity-building programs to train local technicians and operators.

The private sector has a crucial role to play, but real scale will only come when all stakeholders — from policymakers and investors to farmer cooperatives and technology providers — work together.

Looking Ahead: Scaling for National Impact

Looking forward, KAMIM Technologies is focused on scaling up its operations and deepening its impact. Plans are underway to expand to at least 30 new hubs across Nigeria over the next 2 years, integrate AI and IoT technologies to optimize storage and energy use, and develop a national cold chain network that links rural producers not only to urban markets but also to export pipelines.

With a mission rooted in sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth, KAMIM invites partners, investors, and policymakers to join in transforming Nigeria’s agricultural future. By working together, we can build a cold chain ecosystem that strengthens rural livelihoods, boosts food security, reduces emissions, and unlocks Nigeria’s vast agricultural potential.

Closing Message:

Nigeria’s agricultural and energy challenges are big — but so is the opportunity. At KAMIM Technologies, we believe the cold chain revolution has already begun. We are proud to be leading the charge, and we welcome all who share our vision to come onboard.