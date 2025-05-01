The United Kingdom and Nigeria have signed a new joint fraud action plan to boost cooperation in detecting, disrupting, and deterring fraud, in a move aimed at combating the rising threat of cross-border financial crime.

According to a statement from the British High Commission, the agreement was formalised this week in Abuja during a visit by the UK’s Minister for Fraud, Lord Hanson.

Lord Hanson, Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective governments, solidifying the partnership.

What the agreement entails

Under the new agreement, both countries will deepen collaboration across law enforcement, intelligence sharing, public awareness campaigns, and regulatory coordination, with a focus on tackling increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes that exploit international loopholes.

“Fraud ruins lives. It strips people of their savings, their confidence, and their sense of security,” Lord Hanson said.

“Our new agreement with Nigeria will help us better identify and stop fraud before it happens, crack down on criminals who exploit our systems, and ultimately protect the public,” he added.

The joint fraud action plan outlines several priority areas, including:

Information and intelligence sharing between the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and Nigeria’s Office of the National Security Adviser.

Joint law enforcement operations and performance monitoring to disrupt criminal networks early.

Collaboration between regulators in financial, online, and telecoms sectors to close gaps exploited by fraudsters.

Public awareness campaigns and shared best practices for developing national fraud strategies.

Training and capacity building, starting with a targeted programme for Nigerian prosecutors by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office.

UK’s anti-fraud strategy

The agreement comes at a critical time, as fraud continues to be the most commonly experienced crime in the UK. According to the UK’s Crime Survey for England and Wales, over 4.1 million incidents were recorded in the year ending December 2024, accounting for 43% of all crimes.

The UK government noted that over 70% of fraud impacting the UK is believed to originate overseas or involve foreign elements, prompting the UK government to prioritise international cooperation in its upcoming national fraud strategy.

Nigeria, as one of Africa’s largest economies and a strategic partner, is seen as a key ally in this fight.

Deputy Director of Fraud at the UK’s National Crime Agency, Nick Sharp, emphasised the shared threat:

“This Memorandum of Understanding with Nigeria underscores our commitment to tackling a threat that causes significant harm to citizens of both nations. By sharing vital intelligence and conducting joint operations, we will strengthen our collective response.”

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, also highlighted Nigeria’s commitment, saying:

“We must confront crime with greater seriousness, deepen collaboration, address enablers, support victims, and pursue perpetrators with unyielding commitment.”

The MoU builds on the momentum of the UK-Nigeria Fraud Dialogue launched in November 2024.

The forum brings together stakeholders from cybersecurity, law enforcement, and policy to coordinate actions and track progress under the bilateral agreement.