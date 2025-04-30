The Mexican Embassy in Nigeria has inaugurated the Nigeria-Mexico Chamber of Commerce (NMCC) and its new Board of Directors to strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

During the ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Amb. Alfredo Miranda described the NMCC as a new chapter in the economic, cultural, and strategic relations between Mexico and Nigeria.

Miranda stated that the Nigeria-Mexico Chamber of Commerce (NMCC) would serve as a bridge for businesses, ideas, innovation, and opportunities between Nigeria and Mexico, two countries rich in heritage, resilient in spirit, and bold in ambition.

NMCC to serve as trade catalyst

According to him, the NMCC will act as a catalyst by providing critical support to businesses from both nations, promoting trade and investment, offering market intelligence, and fostering mutual understanding.

“This is the moment we are certain to work, create a new narrative, and show people that together, Nigeria and Mexico are big powerhouses.

“The two countries do wonderful work for their continents. We have to continue working in trade, which is why it’s important to focus on these strategic areas and recognize the capacities of some countries.

“I believe that in the future, we will see more positive figures than what we have achieved so far,” Miranda added.

Nigeria seeks stronger bilateral ties

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar emphasized the need for Nigeria and Mexico to strengthen their bilateral ties in order to fully harness their economic potential.

Tuggar, who was represented by Amb. Anderson Madubuike, Director of the Economic, Trade and Investment Department at the ministry, highlighted the significance of the newly inaugurated Nigeria-Mexico Chamber of Commerce (NMCC).

“There is so much the two countries can achieve in advancing the global economy, and it is encouraging that the NMCC has come at such an auspicious time.

“By talking about globalization, we are also saying that African countries must come together to take their rightful place in the comity of nations,” Tuggar added.

Agriculture and livestock sector key to collaboration

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Livestock and Rural Development, Mr. Idi Mukhtar, pledged to open new avenues for agricultural investment, particularly in red meat production, animal disease management, and dairy processing.

“Nigeria today imports not less than $1.5 billion worth of dairy products. We are hoping to upscale operations in the red meat industry, create opportunities, and drive competitiveness in the international market,” Mukhtar said.

He emphasized the ministry’s openness to investment and noted that messages have been sent to industry leaders and the newly inaugurated Nigeria-Mexico Chamber of Commerce (NMCC) to take advantage of these opportunities.

For her part, the President of the NMCC, Arim Pete, described the event as the beginning of a new era for the chamber, one built on trust, opportunity, and vision.

According to her, Mexico is not only a regional powerhouse but also the 12th largest economy in the world, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $1.8 trillion.

“We are going to focus on trade with Nigeria as our primary focus. Times have changed, and the rules of trade have also been rewritten,” she said.

She expressed optimism that this is a good time for NMCC, as there are numerous opportunities across both countries. Our economies are so complementary; now is the time to begin this initiative.