A prominent business executive and socialite, Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, has been “arrested” by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), according to her legal team.

Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, made this known in a statement to Nairametrics on Tuesday, stressing that “Aisha Achimugu, who arrived voluntarily into the country from London, was arrested by the EFCC” around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Nairametrics previously reported that Achimugu’s lawyer had informed the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday that their client had already stated in her court documents that she would visit the EFCC today in connection with its ongoing investigation into an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Lawyer Reacts

Ojukwu stated that, in light of what transpired in court on Monday, his client returned based on the undertaking before the court to honor the EFCC’s invitation, but was “arrested” at the airport.

“She has immediately gone on a hunger strike. She is a prisoner of conscience,” the senior lawyer alleged, insisting that the development runs contrary to the rule of law.

Nairametrics reached out to the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale about the development.

He confirmed that Achimugu was expected to appear at the Commission today in line with court developments.

Regarding her arrest at the airport, as asserted by her lawyer, the EFCC spokesman said he would respond in due course.

Court Development

Nairametrics earlier reported that Achimugu’s lawyers, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, and Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, instituted a fundamental human rights enforcement suit against the Nigeria Police Force, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, the State Security Service, the EFCC, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Nairametrics previously reported that Dele Oyewale, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, released a statement urging the public to provide information about Achimugu’s whereabouts.

“The public is hereby notified that AISHA SULAIMAN ACHIMUGU is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering,” the statement read.

Recall that the trial court, in response to Achimugu’s suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2025, had on April 11 ordered the EFCC and five other security agencies to file their responses to her suit, which seeks to restrain her planned arrest and detention.

Ruling on the lawyer’s submissions on Achimugu, Justice Ekwo observed that the EFCC’s counter-affidavit indicated Achimugu was already under investigation and had been granted administrative bail by the agency.

The judge noted that the EFCC stated the bail had expired due to the applicant’s failure to honor their invitation.

“The EFCC requires the applicant to appear before them to assist in the investigation, which is their constitutional obligation. I also see the applicant (Aisha Achimugu) expressing willingness to appear, and therefore, I find no controversy considering the applicant’s averment. None should be created,” Ekwo held.

The judge then ordered that the applicant shall appear before the EFCC on 29th April 2025, as stated in paragraph 61 of her affidavit in support of the motion ex parte and her attached exhibits.

He further ordered that upon her appearance, the EFCC must return with the applicant to court on 30th April 2025 to report on her appearance.

What You Should Know

Achimugu, a well-known business magnate, is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, a consortium comprising several companies in engineering, maritime, oil and gas, and information technology.

As the investigation unfolds, the EFCC’s declaration signals heightened scrutiny over financial activities tied to Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly in the aftermath of the contentious 2023 elections.

However, the allegations remain subject to a final verdict by the court.