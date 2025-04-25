Lafarge Africa Plc has published its financial statement for the quarter ended 31st March 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N73.1 billion.
This reflects a substantial increase of 739.47% compared to the N8.7 billion pre-tax profit reported in Q1 2024, fueled by a significant rise in revenue.
The company’s Q1 2025 revenue reached N248.3 billion, marking an 80.26% increase from the N137.7 billion recorded in the same quarter the previous year.
- Of the total, cement sales made up the largest share, contributing N242.6 billion. Aggregates and concrete added N5.4 billion, while ‘other products’ accounted for N281 million.
The cost of sales saw a notable increase of 73.82%, rising to N125.3 billion from N72.1 billion.
- Despite this rise in costs, the group’s gross profit experienced substantial growth of 87.34%, amounting to N122.9 billion.
Less favorably, the group reported a significant rise in selling and distribution costs, which increased by 45.87% year-over-year to N38.9 billion, while administrative expenses also experienced a substantial increase of 56.21% during the quarter.
Nevertheless, profits from core operations reached N71.6 billion, reflecting an impressive increase of 136.97% from the previous year’s figure of N30.2 billion.
On the balance sheet, Lafarge reported total assets of N914.7 billion, with retained earnings at N364.2 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 15.41%.
Key highlights:
- Revenue: N248.3 billion, +80.26% YoY
- Cost of sales: N125.3 billion, +73.82% YoY
- Gross profit: N122.9 billion, +87.34% YoY
- Selling and distribution costs: N38.9 billion, +45.87% YoY
- Administrative expenses: N12.9 billion, +56.21% YoY
- Operating profit: N71.6 billion, +136.97% YoY
- Pre-tax profit: N73.1 billion, +739.47% YoY
- Retained earnings: N364.2 billion, +15.41% YoY
As of the trading day on the 24th of April, Lafarge is priced at N79.20. In 2024, the company reported a year-to-date performance of 122% in the Nigerian stock market.
