Lafarge Africa Plc has published its financial statement for the quarter ended 31st March 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N73.1 billion.

This reflects a substantial increase of 739.47% compared to the N8.7 billion pre-tax profit reported in Q1 2024, fueled by a significant rise in revenue.

The company’s Q1 2025 revenue reached N248.3 billion, marking an 80.26% increase from the N137.7 billion recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

Of the total, cement sales made up the largest share, contributing N242.6 billion. Aggregates and concrete added N5.4 billion, while ‘other products’ accounted for N281 million.

The cost of sales saw a notable increase of 73.82%, rising to N125.3 billion from N72.1 billion.

Despite this rise in costs, the group’s gross profit experienced substantial growth of 87.34%, amounting to N122.9 billion.

Less favorably, the group reported a significant rise in selling and distribution costs, which increased by 45.87% year-over-year to N38.9 billion, while administrative expenses also experienced a substantial increase of 56.21% during the quarter.

Nevertheless, profits from core operations reached N71.6 billion, reflecting an impressive increase of 136.97% from the previous year’s figure of N30.2 billion.

On the balance sheet, Lafarge reported total assets of N914.7 billion, with retained earnings at N364.2 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 15.41%.

Key highlights:

Revenue: N248.3 billion, +80.26% YoY

Cost of sales: N125.3 billion, +73.82% YoY

Gross profit: N122.9 billion, +87.34% YoY

Selling and distribution costs: N38.9 billion, +45.87% YoY

Administrative expenses: N12.9 billion, +56.21% YoY

Operating profit: N71.6 billion, +136.97% YoY

Pre-tax profit: N73.1 billion, +739.47% YoY

Retained earnings: N364.2 billion, +15.41% YoY

As of the trading day on the 24th of April, Lafarge is priced at N79.20. In 2024, the company reported a year-to-date performance of 122% in the Nigerian stock market.