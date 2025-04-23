On April 17, 2025, the atmosphere at Yudala Heights was electric with pride, hope, and inspiration as TD Africa, the leading tech distribution company in Sub-Saharan Africa, celebrated the graduation of 400 young Nigerian women from its flagship TecHERdemy program.

Over the past six months, these incredible women immersed themselves in rigorous, hands-on training in Cybersecurity, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Software Development. They are now confidently stepping into the tech world, ready to make their mark.

The event brought together top voices in the industry, including Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of the Zinox Group, who commended the graduates for their resilience and brilliance. In his keynote speech, he shared a hopeful vision for Africa’s future, calling these young women “the pioneers of a new, inclusive era of tech leadership on the continent.”

Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, CEO of TD Africa, also delivered a heartfelt message, urging the graduates to let their values guide them as they navigate their careers.

“Hold tightly to your values. Let integrity guide your work, let innovation fuel your dreams, and let your impact speak louder than your résumé,” she encouraged.

The ceremony was filled with emotion as graduates shared their personal stories of transformation. One of them, Yetunde Kayode, now a certified data scientist, summed it up beautifully: “This program changed my life. I’m walking away empowered, skilled, and deeply grateful to Mrs. Ekeh and the TecHERdemy team for believing in us.”

Fifteen exceptional participants were also honoured for their outstanding performance and leadership during the program, reminding everyone that excellence comes in many forms.

TecHERdemy, which launched in November 2024, was built with a simple but powerful mission: to equip young Nigerian women with globally relevant digital skills and open doors to a tech career. But what happened over those six months went beyond just skills; it sparked a movement.

This graduation wasn’t just the end of a program. It was the beginning of a brighter, more inclusive future for tech in Africa.