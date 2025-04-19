Skills Provision Ltd, a UK-based recruitment agency, has opened applications for a visa-sponsored chef position in Westminster, South West London, with an annual salary of £40,000.

The application window closes on May 16, 2025.

The company stated that the position is not just a kitchen job but “a stage for chefs with flair, passion, and creativity to showcase their artistry at the heart of the UK’s gastronomic and cultural scene.”

What the role offers:

Full-time (5 days/week)

£40,000 annual salary

TRONC gratuity system

Complimentary gourmet meals during working hours

UK visa sponsorship

The weekly schedule includes three days (Thursday to Saturday) focused on high-end culinary execution, while two weekdays are reserved for creative contributions like menu development, branding, and marketing.

The company says this hybrid model enables chefs to “not only perform, but also [take] a seat at the creative table—literally shaping the future of a prestigious culinary brand.”

Key responsibilities

Oversee and execute the delivery of an exclusive, high-calibre dining service

Collaborate with colleagues to enhance and evolve the restaurant’s concept and menus

Participate in creative initiatives, including branding and venue development

Uphold exceptional culinary standards, ensuring each guest enjoys a seamless dining experience

Candidate requirements

Proven experience in high-end or concept-driven kitchens

A passion for gastronomy and the overall dining journey

Strong creativity and leadership qualities

Meticulous attention to detail and organisational skills

Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English

To apply, click here

The company describes the role as more than just a job—it is positioned as a platform for culinary creativity and innovation, located in one of the UK’s most prestigious hospitality settings.

Reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity, Skills Provision Ltd welcomes applications from chefs of all nationalities, genders, and backgrounds, provided they possess the required skills and vision.

What you should know

A chef is a skilled professional who prepares meals, often in restaurants, hotels, or high-end hospitality venues. Chefs are responsible for creating dishes, managing kitchen staff, planning menus, and maintaining food quality and hygiene standards.

This role often requires formal training, creativity, and experience in fast-paced or concept-driven kitchens.

The opportunity is open to international chefs from all backgrounds, with no discrimination based on age, race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or nationality