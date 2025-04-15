The Federal Government has officially launched the Sustainable Energy Access Projects (SEAP) with the commissioning of a 30-megawatt power facility in Shagamu Local Government Area, Ogun State, marking a significant step towards attaining universal energy access and a clean energy transition.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

According to the Minister, the SEAP initiative aims to deliver a minimum of 5 megawatts of clean, decentralized energy to each of Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas, with a strong focus on improving livelihoods in rural and peri-urban communities.

The decentralized energy systems will support agro-processing, healthcare delivery, transportation, and small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), which are critical to inclusive economic growth.

Strategic Collaboration and MoU Signing

During the launch event, the minister said a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Data Analytics & Solutions International Ltd, and CCK Electric Power Technology Company.

“The project aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR’s Renewed Hope Agenda and supports the national clean energy transition,” he noted.

Components of SEAP

The Sustainable Energy Access Projects comprise three key interventions targeted at improving access to affordable and reliable energy in underserved communities:

Deployment of Solar and Gas-Powered Mini-Grids: To bridge the electricity gap in remote and rural LGAs, mini-grid systems will be installed to provide off-grid power solutions. Electrification of Tricycles: The project includes the conversion of 1,000 petrol-powered tricycles per LGA to electric versions, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions in urban transport. Clean Cooking Initiative: SEAP aims to replace firewood and charcoal with affordable and safer LPG/CNG cylinders for over 20,000 households per LGA, addressing deforestation, indoor air pollution, and improving health outcomes, particularly for women and children.

Describing SEAP as a “transformative solution to Nigeria’s energy challenge,” Minister Nnaji highlighted the project’s potential to drive grassroots development through a combination of innovation, inclusion, and impact at scale.

Call for Development Partner Support

The Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology has called on development partners, particularly the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to support the implementation of SEAP and help ensure its benefits reach women, youths, and underserved communities across Nigeria.

The nationwide rollout of SEAP is expected to create thousands of jobs, enhance productivity in rural Nigeria, reduce emissions, and support the country’s drive towards achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in energy, health, environment, and gender equity.