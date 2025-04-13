The United Kingdom government has updated its Skilled Worker Visa Occupation List, adding over 200 new eligible job roles to the list of professions qualified for the visa scheme.

The Skilled Worker Visa Occupation List is a list created by the UK government that shows which jobs you can apply for if you want a Skilled Worker Visa. It includes the job titles, job codes, and the requirements needed for each role.

This expansion, announced by the UK Home Office on its official website, is to attract skilled talent globally and cuts across a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, engineering, education, and IT.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Among the key sectors benefiting from the changes are:

Technology and Digital Professions

Software Developers (2134)

Cybersecurity Experts (2135)

Data Analysts (3544)

UI/UX Designers (2141)

DevOps Engineers (2139)

Healthcare Sector

General Practitioners (2211)

Specialist Doctors (2212)

Nurses (2231–2237)

Psychologists (2225–2226)

Senior Care Workers (6136)

Engineering

Civil (2121)

Mechanical (2122)

Electrical (2123)

Aerospace (2126)

Project Engineers (2127)

Education

Teachers in early childhood, primary, secondary, and special education (2311–2319)

ESL Instructors

Creative Arts & Media

Artists (3411)

Musicians (3415)

Photographers (3417)

Actors (3413)

S ocial media influencers

Skilled Trades

Carpenters (5316)

Roofers (5314)

Electricians (5241)

Plumbers (5315)

Chefs (5434)

Welders (5213)

Business & Finance

Chartered Accountants (2421)

Investment Analysts (2422)

Marketing Managers (2432)

HR Officers (3571)

Here is a complete list of the eligible occupations and their corresponding codes. To find your job on the list, use full words, such as ‘laboratory’ rather than ‘lab’.

To help applicants identify their job title, the UK government has provided the CASCOT occupation coding tool. This tool allows individuals to enter their job title or main duties to find their corresponding occupation code. Using the correct code is crucial to ensure the success of a visa application.

What you should know

Most applicants will be able to bring their dependents, including spouses, partners, and children, with them to the UK. Dependent family members may also be eligible to work or study in the UK, which is a welcome bonus for applicants looking to relocate with their loved ones. Despite the significant expansion, certain low-wage, low-skilled, or part-time jobs remain ineligible. These include positions in fast food outlets, housekeeping, delivery services, and some warehouse roles. Applicants are advised to check the official list to confirm eligibility.