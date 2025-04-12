Haldane McCall Plc has announced the sale of 11,500,000 shares worth N60 million by its Group Managing Director, Dr. Edward Akinlade.

This information was communicated in a director’s dealings published on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and signed by the company secretary, Oyewole Olurin.

According to the report, the shares were sold at N5.22 on April 9, 2025, under the identification code NGHMCALL0004.

Following this transaction, Dr. Akinlade now holds 1,523,753,796 ordinary shares, down from 1,535,253,796 shares previously.

This accounts for 48.81% of the company’s total shares of 3,122,000,000 as of December 31, 2024, reflecting a decrease from his previous holding of 49.18%.

Performance overview

Haldane McCall Plc published its audited financial results for the fiscal year 2024, reporting a pre-tax profit of N1.01 billion.

This figure represents a 168.44% increase from the pre-tax profit of N377.8 million recorded in fiscal year 2023, driven by an increase in revenue.

For the year ended 2024, Haldane McCall Plc’s revenue rose to N3.6 billion, which is a 109.50% increase from N1.7 billion in the previous year.

A significant portion of this revenue came from the sale of land and buildings, accounting for 73.4% at N2.6 billion, while hotel revenue contributed 19.2% at N699.8 million.

Other income sources, including service charges, miscellaneous revenue, and rent, made up 4.9%, 1.9%, and 0.4%, respectively.

Operating profit increased by 168.44% year-over-year to N1 billion, compared to N377.8 million in the previous year.

This rise in operating profit contributed to higher pre-tax profits of N1 billion, benefiting from the absence of finance costs.

The post-tax profit figure reached N679.6 million, showing a 164.49% increase from N256.9 million in 2023.

Final Dividend announcement

In early March, Haldane McCall PLC declared a final dividend of 0.07 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to applicable withholding tax, payable exclusively to registered shareholders.

The company announced that dividends will be disbursed electronically on Friday, April 25, 2025.

As stated, “Dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of Monday, March 31, 2025, and who have completed the e-dividend registration.”