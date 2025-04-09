UK Home Office officials have expressed frustration over the Department for Education’s position on proposed changes to the graduate visa, which are part of broader government efforts to reduce immigration.

According to Financial Times, the government plans to tighten the graduate visa rules, which currently allow international students to remain in the UK for up to two years after completing their university degree, even if they are not employed.

Proposed reforms to graduate visa system

Under the proposed reforms, international students would be required to secure a graduate-level job to remain in the UK, according to sources familiar with the plans. Home Office officials have referred to government adviser estimates, which suggest that a graduate-level job would have a salary above £30,000 per year.

These changes, as stated, are part of the government’s broader effort to reduce net migration, with Sir Keir Starmer set to publish a white paper on the issue next month.

The Home Office has privately accused the Department for Education of encouraging Universities UK, the main higher education lobby group, to oppose the proposed changes.

A Home Office official said, “We have been tasked by the prime minister to bring down net migration and we’re trying to do that. It’s frustrating that the education department has lobbied Universities UK to fight this.”

Concerns from the education sector

Reports inform that insiders at the education department have raised concerns about the impact of curbing the graduate visa route. Chief executive of Universities UK, Vivienne Stern,described it as “madness” to limit the route, particularly as universities are under financial strain.

She highlighted that international students contribute £40 billion annually to the UK economy, with the two-year visa providing time to gain professional experience and secure employment.

The graduate visa route was introduced in 2021 under the Conservative government and has led to a rapid increase in international students in the UK, from fewer than 10,000 in 2020 to more than 110,000 in 2023.

The proposed changes would go further than those made last year under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration, which had rejected more drastic reforms after concerns about potential damage to universities.

Home Office concerns over visa abuse

Reports cited that the Home Office’s push to tighten the graduate visa rules is based on concerns about the movement of international students into low-paid work and, in some cases, into the asylum system.

Data from the Home Office revealed that in 2024, 40,000 asylum claims were made by individuals who had previously held a UK visa. Of these, 40% had held a study visa.

“We are finding people who are moving from student visas and graduate visas into asylum hotels,” said one Home Office official. “A large proportion of these cases appear to be fraud.” The official emphasized that such cases are unacceptable and indicate misuse of the visa system.

Government response

A government spokesperson stated that the Home Office and the Department for Education are working together to ensure that migration policy aligns with the UK’s education and skills needs, ensuring that immigration does not come at the expense of homegrown talent.

The spokesperson reaffirmed the importance of international students to the UK’s higher education system.

A spokesperson for the education department denied any dispute with the Home Office regarding the migration proposals, stating they “did not recognise” any such conflict.

The debate over the graduate visa reforms highlights ongoing tensions between immigration control measures and the interests of the higher education sector.