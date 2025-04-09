The Trump administration has intensified its trade conflict with China, announcing a steep 104% tariff on Chinese imports after Beijing failed to meet a Tuesday deadline to lift its retaliatory tariffs.

This move follows President Donald Trump’s assertion that China is eager to “make a deal badly.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the new tariffs during a press briefing on Tuesday, stating they would take effect at midnight on April 9.

Leavitt reiterated Trump’s belief that China made a strategic error by retaliating against earlier U.S. tariffs.

She remarked, “The president, when America is punched, he punches back harder, that’s why there will be 104% tariffs going into effect on China tonight at midnight.”

Leavitt also noted that Trump would be “gracious” if Chinese President Xi Jinping sought to negotiate a deal, signaling a potential opening for dialogue despite the escalating tensions.

Background and global reactions

The additional 104% tariff builds on Trump’s reciprocal tariffs plan, which already included significant levies on Chinese goods.

On April 4, Trump declared “Liberation Day” while unveiling a list of tariffs, prompting mixed reactions globally.

Some nations sought to negotiate better trade terms with the U.S., while China responded with a 34% reciprocal tariff on U.S. imports, vowing to “fight to the end” and accusing the U.S. of “blackmail.”

The Trump administration has justified its aggressive trade measures by accusing China of employing non-market policies that grant it “global dominance in key manufacturing industries” and “decimating U.S. industry.”

Trump’s stance on tariffs

Despite outreach from trading partners seeking relief from the levies, Trump remains resolute in his tariff strategy.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Trump emphasized the importance of tariffs to his economic agenda.

He stated, “We’re not looking at that,” in response to calls for tariff relief, while leaving the door open for “fair deals and good deals with every country.”

What you should know

On Tuesday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry, through state news agency Xinhua, declared its unwavering opposition to Washington’s proposed 50% tariff hike on Chinese imports, vowing to take decisive countermeasures to protect its national interests.

In a strongly worded statement, the Commerce Ministry criticized the U.S. for what it described as “unilateral bullying” and “blackmail.”

The Ministry asserted that the proposed tariff escalation is both groundless and a violation of international trade norms.

It emphasized that China’s countermeasures are legitimate actions aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and developmental interests while maintaining a stable international trade order.

The Ministry further accused the U.S. of compounding its mistakes with the tariff escalation threat, which it argued undermines global trade stability.