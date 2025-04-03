Public health experts have raised concerns over the financial strain that Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is placing on Nigeria’s healthcare system, warning of its severe economic impact.

They warned that the rising prevalence of resistant infections is not only affecting treatment outcomes but also driving up healthcare costs, which could jeopardize the country’s progress toward achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Experts interviewed by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja explained that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites become resistant to drugs that were once effective in treating them.

Experts further noted that as infections become harder to treat, healthcare costs continue to rise, placing an even greater burden on the healthcare system.

Expensive treatments and overwhelming costs

Dr. Sati Nguluku, Director of the National Veterinary Research Institute in Plateau State, highlighted that AMR is leading to the use of more expensive but less effective antibiotics.

“The cost of treating resistant infections is significantly higher,” Nguluku said. “A patient who could have been treated with a simple antibiotic now requires more intensive treatment, including prolonged hospital stays and the use of intravenous medications. These additional costs are overwhelming to both families and the healthcare system.”

Dr. Tochi Okwor, Head of Disease Prevention and Control at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), shared that a 2022 study conducted by the centre revealed that AMR contributed to over 250,000 excess hospital days each year, driving up healthcare expenditures by billions of naira.

“Furthermore, treating infections caused by resistant pathogens can be up to 10 times more expensive than treating non-resistant infections,” she added.

Broader economic concerns: The productivity losses

Okwor emphasized that the economic burden of AMR extends beyond direct healthcare costs, with the impact on productivity being a major concern.

“According to the World Bank, the global economic loss from AMR could reach 3.8% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2050, with low- and middle-income countries bearing the heaviest burden.

“In Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health reported that AMR-related productivity losses amount to an estimated N500 billion annually.

“Workers affected by resistant infections are unable to contribute to the economy, while caregivers are forced to spend extended periods away from their jobs to provide care,” she said.

Vulnerable populations bearing the brunt

Dr. Jide Idris, Director-General of NCDC, emphasized that AMR disproportionately affects vulnerable populations in Nigeria, including children, the elderly, and pregnant women, making it more difficult for them to access timely and affordable healthcare.

“As AMR continues to rise, the economic implications for families and the healthcare system will worsen,” Idris warned.

He also pointed out that the misuse of antibiotics in agriculture, particularly in the livestock industry, contributes to the growing AMR burden. Excessive use of antibiotics in poultry farming, he noted, is a major driver of resistance.

Counterfeit drugs and regulatory challenges

Idris further highlighted the continued influx of counterfeit and substandard drugs into the Nigerian market, which exacerbates the problem.

Dr. Tunde Sigbeku, Deputy Director of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, stressed the need for urgent action to curb the misuse of antibiotics and improve drug quality to prevent even the simplest infections from becoming untreatable.

“The economic losses from AMR, coupled with the societal impact of rising mortality rates, could be catastrophic,” said Sigbeku, who also serves as the Antimicrobial Resistance-Human Health (AMR-HO) Focal Person.

In response to the growing threat of AMR, the Nigerian Government has launched the National Action Plan on AMR (2024–2029), which aims to strengthen antimicrobial stewardship, improve surveillance, and raise public awareness.

However, experts argue that enforcing regulations and increasing funding for AMR research are essential to effectively combating the issue.