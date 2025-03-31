The Lagos State Government has started demolishing unapproved buildings following the expiration of the amnesty period granted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) initiated the enforcement in Ogudu GRA, signaling a stronger push to enforce urban planning regulations and ensure public safety.

The government issued a statement on Monday, explaining that the exercise followed the December 31, 2024, deadline for property owners to regularize their documents.

“The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has commenced the removal of illegal structures across the state following the expiration of the amnesty period granted by the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

“The exercise began in Ogudu GRA, where officials of the Agency moved in to enforce compliance with the state’s urban planning regulations following the expiration of the amnesty period, which was extended to 31st of December, 2024, to allow property owners to regularize their documents,” the statement read in part.

The statement further highlighted that, according to the Permanent Secretary of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, the enforcement drive aims to restore order to Lagos’ physical planning and prevent structural hazards, such as building collapses. He emphasized that the state government had provided ample time for property owners to obtain the necessary approvals before resorting to demolitions.

“The government extended the amnesty period to December 31, 2024, giving owners of unapproved buildings sufficient time to regularize their documents. Despite multiple warnings and notices, some residents chose not to comply, leaving LASBCA with no choice but to take action,” Oki stated.

The demolition exercise is expected to extend across various parts of the state as the government works to reclaim public spaces and address environmental degradation caused by unregulated construction.

LASBCA reiterated its commitment to ensuring a well-structured and safe urban environment, aligned with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s developmental agenda.

Oki also addressed concerns about the exercise being abrupt, assuring that affected property owners had been notified well in advance.

“This action follows extensive consultations, public warnings, and clear compliance directives. Every building slated for demolition was marked months ago,” he explained.

The Lagos State Government has urged all property owners and developers to adhere strictly to building regulations to avoid future enforcement actions.

Officials cautioned that the crackdown on illegal structures will continue to improve urban planning and safeguard residents from structural risks.

Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to secure proper approvals for their buildings to avoid sanctions as the enforcement drive gains momentum across the state.