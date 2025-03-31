Amazon has introduced an AI-powered shopping feature in its Photos app, allowing users to find and purchase similar products on its retail platform by searching their photo library.

Panos Panay, Senior Vice President of Amazon’s Devices and Services division, announced the update in an X post, highlighting its convenience for users looking to shop based on images in their photo collections.

“Awesome update to Amazon Photos – you can now search your photo library to find similar products on Amazon. Spot something you loved at a friend’s house or a toy your kid was obsessed with? Just search your photos and we’ll surface relevant items for you,” he said.

The feature enables Amazon Photos to analyze users’ images, identify similar products, and direct them to purchase options on Amazon.

How it works

According to Amazon’s customer service webpage, this feature enables customers to identify and shop for products recognized in their photos.

To use this functionality, users must first open the Amazon Photos app and navigate to an image containing a product they are interested in.

Within the interface, they will see a Lens icon, which serves as the gateway to the AI-powered product recognition tool. When selected, the system scans the image, detects recognizable items, and generates a list of visually similar products available for purchase on Amazon.

Once the scan is complete, users are presented with direct shopping links that lead to the Amazon retail app or website, where they can browse different options, compare prices, and proceed with a purchase if desired.

This feature streamlines the shopping experience by eliminating the need for manual product searches and leveraging AI to deliver relevant matches based on a user’s stored images.

Whether users spot a stylish home decor item, a trendy outfit, or a unique gadget in their photo collection, this tool offers a quick way to find similar products and make a purchase with just a few taps.

Amazon’s broader strategy

The shopping feature is part of Amazon’s continued efforts to enhance the customer shopping experience and boost sales.

Last month, Amazon started testing a new program called Native Commerce Advertising (NCA), which compensates media companies for directing traffic to its platform through product recommendations, regardless of whether consumers make a purchase. This initiative differs from the traditional Amazon Associates program, which only pays publishers when referred traffic results in a sale.

Major media outlets such as CNN, Vox Media, and Future are among the early testers of the NCA program. Unlike the Amazon Associates program that pays commissions based on purchases, NCA offers payments to publishers based on the traffic they send to Amazon. Some publishers have reported that the program is complex to implement, with cost-per-click rates fluctuating between $0.20 and $0.60.

The program provides an additional revenue stream for digital publishers, especially as traditional advertising revenues decline. However, variability in compensation rates and the potential influence on editorial content present challenges. Publishers must navigate these issues carefully to maintain editorial integrity while optimizing revenue.

This initiative is part of Amazon’s broader strategy to expand its advertising inventory and strengthen partnerships with media companies by offering new monetization opportunities.