Nigeria’s retail sector is fast-growing, and over the years, a handful of retail chains have emerged as industry leaders, setting new standards that redefine the shopping experience.

However, the sector remains dispersed, with most supermarket chains in Nigeria operating fewer than 15 outlets.

While some brands focus on rapid expansion through smaller outlets, others prioritize fewer but larger stores, creating a diverse retail landscape that caters to different consumer needs.

Bokku! Mart leads the market with 124 stores, significantly outpacing the second-largest chain, Addide, which operates 44 locations.

This article ranks Nigeria’s top supermarket chains by store count, based on figures listed on their official websites.

Here are the top 10 supermarket chains in Nigeria ranked by store count

10. Prince Ebeano – (8 stores)

Prince Ebeano operates eight supermarkets, offering a mix of local and international products while maintaining a strong customer base. All eight stores are in Abuja and Lagos.

Prince Ebeano Supermarket was established in 2009 through a partnership between David Chukwuma Ojei and his uncle, Sunday Egede. This collaboration merged Egede’s De Prince Supermarkets with Ojei’s Ebeano Supermarkets, forming a 50-50 joint venture that quickly gained prominence in the Nigerian retail market.

In December 2021, Prince Ebeano extended its footprint internationally by opening a store in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada.

9. Roban Stores (9 stores)

Founded in Enugu in 1999, Roban Stores has steadily grown across southeastern Nigeria. With 9 outlets, the chain offers groceries, household items, and fresh produce, primarily serving consumers in the Southeast region, like Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi states.

Roban Stores, established in 1985 as Robnath Gift in Benin, Edo State, has evolved into one of Nigeria’s leading retail chains. Initially focused on selling souvenirs, the company rebranded to Ultimate Gifts Ltd in 1987 before adopting the name Roban Stores.

The stores have steadily grown across southeastern Nigeria. With ten outlets, the chain offers groceries, household items, and fresh produce, primarily serving consumers in the Southeast region, like Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi states.

8. Spar (13 stores)

When Dutch entrepreneur Adriaan van Well founded SPAR in 1932, he had a simple yet powerful vision—retail built on collaboration. What began as a modest grocery store in the Netherlands has since expanded into one of the world’s largest food retail chains, spanning 48 countries, including Nigeria.

In 2009, Artee Group introduced SPAR to the Nigerian market, and it has since grown into a retail giant. Operating in major cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, SPAR offers a modern shopping experience with a wide range of products, including electronics, clothing, and groceries.

7. Jendol Superstores (14 stores)

Jendol Superstores was founded by Prince Joshua Olojede in 2005 and has since grown into a recognized name in Nigeria’s retail sector. With multiple branches in key locations such as Egbeda, Abule-Egba, Ikotun, and Ijaiye, Jendol provides a diverse range of products, including groceries, household essentials, electronics, and personal care items.

6. Foodco (22 stores)

Foodco, a veteran in Nigeria’s retail industry since 1982, operates as both a supermarket and a quick-service restaurant.

The brand is well-established in Ibadan, Lagos and Abeokuta, focusing on providing fresh produce, baked goods, and household essentials.

5. ShopRite (26 stores)

South African giant Shoprite debuted in Nigeria in 2005 and rapidly became a household name. It has 26 stores across 13 states in Nigeria.

By 2021, however, ShopRite began to scale back its operations in Nigeria, citing economic challenges and shifting market dynamics. The company eventually sold its Nigerian operations to Ketron Investment Limited, a local firm, marking a transition from foreign ownership to indigenous management.

Despite this shift, Shoprite remains one of the largest and most recognized supermarket brands in Nigeria, continuing to serve millions of customers nationwide.

4. Justrite (31 stores)

Established in 2000, the first Justrite Super Store opened in Ota, Ogun state in the year 2000 and it became an instant success.

Justrite has maintained steady growth, with branches spread across Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States, catering to a broad customer base, providing groceries, household essentials, electronics, clothing, and personal care items.

The supermarket chain is known for its large store formats, designed to offer customers a one-stop shopping experience in a welcoming environment.

Market Square (36 stores)

Market Square is one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing supermarket chains, with 36 stores and a strong presence across multiple states. The store was founded in 2015 by Sundry Markets Limited and has expanded to over 20 locations, primarily in the South-South and South-East regions, including Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Abia, and Imo states.

Market Square operates on a modern supermarket model, offering a diverse range of products, including groceries, fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, and baked goods.

Addide Supermarket (44 stores)

Addide Supermarket is one of Nigeria’s largest retail chains, with 44 stores primarily concentrated in Lagos. Founded in 2008, unlike larger supermarkets that focus on expansive outlets, Addide adopts a proximity-based model, ensuring that everyday essentials, including groceries, household items, and personal care products, are easily accessible to customers.

The brand’s widespread presence in Lagos has made it a go-to choice for quick and convenient shopping, cementing its position as one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous supermarket chains.

1. Bokku! Mart (124 stores)

Leading the market in store count, Bokku! Mart has disrupted Nigeria’s retail industry with its rapid expansion. While operating on a smaller store format, the brand’s extensive reach allows it to serve a broad customer base, making it the most widespread grocery chain in Nigeria.

Bokku is owned by Atreos Limited, a retail investment holding platform. Since its establishment on September 30, 2022, Bokku! Mart has experienced significant growth, opening multiple outlets across Lagos and other regions. The company operates on a hard discount model.

Editor’s Note: This article is the result of extensive research conducted by Nairametrics, based primarily on publicly available data from the official websites of the supermarket chains mentioned. None of the companies featured paid to be included in this list. Some notable names are absent, which is likely due to the unavailability or inaccessibility of store location data at the time of publication.