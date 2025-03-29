We can agree that AI is here to stay, and it is changing the way we live, work, and connect. People utilise the tool to suit individual needs.

AI’s unlimited potential inspired Indomie to create this innovative idea—a fresh and unique way to express our deepest emotions.

Indomie, an innovative and forward-thinking brand known for strengthening family bonds, especially between mothers and their children, is taking a giant leap forward with its latest initiative under the “Show Some Love to Mum” campaign.

By harnessing the power of AI, Indomie is offering a unique way for you to celebrate your mum this Mother’s Day.

3 Reasons to Join the Mother’s Day Digital Experience

1. To excite her with a celebrity she loves:

Imagine sending your mum a heartfelt video featuring one of her favourite celebrities, like Shaffy Bello, Akinyemi Omotayo (Asherkine), or Bimbo Ademoye. This isn’t just any message, it’s personalized to her; it has her name and your name on it, making her feel incredibly special, seen, loved, and appreciated, especially by her favourite star.

2. To Make Your Mum Feel Loved and Special:

With the restless hustle and bustle culture in the country, it’s all too easy to miss celebrating mothers. This platform is a stress-free and unique way to celebrate your mum. While the messages are intended to appreciate mothers, they can evoke sweet memories and reinvigorate the deep connection that you and your mum share. It’s a simple, free, yet profound way to create lasting memories and show your mum some love.

3. It has no location restriction:

Designed with simplicity in mind, the Indomie AI Platform makes it easy for everyone to create and send these personalised video messages from anywhere at any time. Imagine your mum telling her friend how she got this message from you, and her friend replies saying she also got a touching video message from her daughter. All it takes is a few clicks to choose your mum’s favourite celebrity, add her name or a special nickname, and you get a message that speaks straight from the heart.

Indomie’s AI-powered solution is a testament to how modern technology can be leveraged to celebrate timeless values. By blending innovation with heartfelt sentiments, Indomie is not only staying ahead of the curve but also ensuring that this Mother’s Day is unforgettable.

Indomie invites you to explore this wonderful new way of showing some love to your mother. All you have to do is visit the microsite [showsomelovetomum.indomie.ng]. Next, select her favourite celebrity: Bimbo Ademoye, Madam Shaffy, or Asherkine, you enter your mum’s name, your name, and the WhatsApp number to receive the video. You’ll receive it in just 2-3 minutes. Try it out and create a personalized message that your mum will treasure forever.

Show some love to Mum and relish the moment you make her feel loved this Mother’s Day with Indomie.