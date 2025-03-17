Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, has endorsed Solana cryptocurrency as a transformative tool for Africa’s fintech development, emphasizing its potential to drive financial inclusion and innovation.

The endorsement coincided with Solana’s celebration of the fifth anniversary of its mainnet launch on March 16, 2020.

Over the past five years, Solana has established itself as a significant player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, completing over 408 billion transactions and reaching nearly $1 trillion in cumulative trading volume.

Speaking at the African Fintech Summit in Accra at the weekend, President Mahama highlighted the importance of blockchain technology—particularly Solana’s low-cost, high-speed capabilities—for revolutionizing financial services across the continent.

“Financial inclusion isn’t just a need for Ghana—it’s essential for all of Africa. With its low transaction costs, Solana could be the key to driving fintech growth and enabling cryptocurrency payments & investments across the continent,” he wrote on his X account.

Unbanked African population

In his keynote speech, President Mahama added, “With over 60% of Africa’s population still unbanked, blockchain technology—especially platforms like Solana—offers an opportunity to redefine financial access.”

He stressed that traditional banking infrastructures have been unable to serve millions adequately, positioning decentralized finance (DeFi) as a critical alternative.

President Mahama’s endorsement comes as African nations increasingly engage with cryptocurrency adoption. Countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa are leading in crypto use cases, including remittances, peer-to-peer payments, and digital savings.

However, the president acknowledged challenges such as regulatory uncertainties and market volatility, urging governments to adopt balanced, forward-thinking regulations.

“We must embrace blockchain technology, not fear it. A well-regulated crypto ecosystem can unlock massive economic potential for Africa,” he added.

He called on public and private sector stakeholders to collaborate on blockchain-powered solutions for economic development. Furthermore, he advocated for investment in fintech startups, digital literacy programs, and blockchain education to ensure Africa remains competitive in the evolving global digital economy.

President Mahama also addressed concerns regarding the environmental impact of blockchain technologies. He highlighted that newer networks like Solana are significantly more energy-efficient than older blockchains such as Bitcoin.

What you should know

As Solana continues its growth trajectory, it has solidified its standing in the blockchain industry, surpassing Ethereum in developer interest and gaining recognition from institutional investors.

Its inclusion in multiple exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications and the planned launch of Solana futures contracts by CME Group reflect its increasing mainstream adoption.

Since the launch of its mainnet in 2020, Solana has generated more than 254 million blocks and operates with over 1,300 validators, ensuring decentralization and robust security while maintaining its reputation for high transaction throughput.

Solana’s DeFi ecosystem has expanded substantially, with more than $7 billion in total value locked (TVL) across its protocols, according to data from DeFiLlama.

Developer engagement has also soared, with Solana surpassing Ethereum as the most popular blockchain for new entrants in 2024. According to Electric Capital’s 2024 developer report, Solana onboarded 7,625 new developers in the past year, accounting for 19.5% of all new blockchain developers.