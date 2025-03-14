The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has approved and inaugurated the 2025 Annual National Food Intervention Project valued at N16 billion, targeting one million Nigerians nationwide.

The Chairman of the foundation, Mr Aliko Dangote, made this known during the project’s inaugural flag-off ceremony on Thursday in Kano state.

Represented by his daughter, Marya, Dangote said the intervention was part of the foundation’s response to the current economic challenges facing Nigeria.

Reaching Vulnerable Nigerians

According to Marya, the distribution of one million bags of 10kg rice to the poor and most vulnerable Nigerians across the 774 Local Government Areas is aimed at assisting the government in addressing hunger in the society.

“We are collaborating with state governments to ensure that the food reaches the most vulnerable individuals in each state,” she stated.

She advocated that there was a need for stakeholders, including Dangote Foundation, to improve the living conditions of Nigerians through support projects, which tackle hunger and water supply problems.

She seized the moment to call for the strengthening of the quality and scope of health and education, as well as promoting economic empowerment at the community level.

Dangote urged other industrialists and firms to lend a helping hand in combating hunger through programmes and initiatives that would place food on the tables of vulnerable Nigerians.

She stressed the need to complement government efforts in fighting hunger and poverty through a public-private partnership.

“I commend the government at all levels for efforts in addressing the food crisis.

“I am certain that with time, we shall overcome these challenges. Therefore let us support the government to achieve its target of a better life for Nigerians,” he said.

Kano Government Reacts

On his part, Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State was said to have described the intervention as a reflection of stakeholders’ commitment in addressing poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam-Gwarzo, he said the gesture would go a long way in alleviating hardship, particularly during the month of Ramadan.

According to Abdulsalam-Gwarzo, the state government had set up a committee made up of relevant stakeholders, including security agencies, to ensure transparency in the distribution process.

The Managing Director of the foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, reiterated the commitment of Dangote to continue giving back to the society in various ways, including supporting governments in fighting poverty and hunger.

More Insights

The intervention by Dangote Foundation adds up to other interventions targeting Nigeria and Nigerians.

In February 2025, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) allocated $2.5 billion to its 2023-2027 Nigeria Country Strategy Plan (CSP), a five-year initiative aimed at eradicating hunger and improving nutrition across the country.

Announced during a co-creation workshop in Abuja, organized in collaboration with the National Social Investment Programme Agency (N-SIPA), the plan aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1 and 2—eliminating poverty and hunger.