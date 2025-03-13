Lagos State’s electricity deficit continues to place an enormous financial burden on residents and businesses, with a newly released report estimating that the energy shortfall adds an additional N5.3 trillion annually to their costs.

The Lagos Economic Development Update (LEDU) 2025, published by the Lagos State Government, reveals that while the state requires approximately 9,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity, it receives a meagre 1,000 MW from the national grid—just 11 percent of demand.

As a result, more than 80 percent of Lagos’ population and businesses rely on off-grid power solutions, predominantly petrol, diesel, or fuel oil generators.

This dependency contributes to high energy costs, inefficiencies, and severe environmental pollution.

The report highlights that off-grid generators in Lagos produce around 15,000 MW daily but at a significantly higher price.

Power generated from these sources costs approximately N130 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) compared to N50/kWh from the national grid. This cost disparity translates to an additional financial burden of N5.3 trillion per year on Lagosians, further reducing disposable incomes, limiting business investments, and slowing overall economic productivity.

The excessive reliance on fuel-powered generators also exacerbates Lagos’ environmental concerns, contributing to high levels of carbon emissions, noise pollution, and health hazards associated with fossil fuel consumption. Experts warn that unless urgent action is taken to diversify and expand the state’s energy mix, Lagos risks enduring prolonged economic and environmental setbacks.

Future Energy Demand and Infrastructure Challenges

According to projections in the LEDU 2025 report, Lagos’ electricity demand is expected to surge to 29,212 MW by 2030, driven by rapid urbanization and economic expansion.

However, the current trajectory of the national grid and state energy policies indicate that supply will remain significantly inadequate, leaving the state unprepared for its future energy needs.

The report further highlights the state’s overburdened infrastructure as a huge challenge. It states “Energy infrastructure in Lagos is outdated and highly susceptible to climate impacts, including floods and extreme weather events.”

Energy analysts argue that addressing Lagos’ power crisis requires massive investment in renewable energy, expansion of independent power projects (IPPs), and improved grid infrastructure to enhance reliability and affordability. Additionally, regulatory reforms and incentives to attract private sector participation in the power sector are seen as critical to bridging the widening electricity gap.

To mitigate this crisis, the Lagos State Government has emphasized the need for strategic partnerships with private investors and international organizations to scale up alternative energy solutions, particularly in solar, wind, and gas-powered electricity generation.

The push for renewable energy adoption and improved transmission infrastructure is seen as a vital step toward achieving energy security for Africa’s largest megacity.